WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the launch of a market impact report, Democratizing Gen AI: A Reality Check for Business Transformation,in partnership with HFS Research, the global research and analysis firm. The report highlights insights from business leaders across seven industries, who have shared their priorities, challenges, and progress in their respective Gen AI journeys.

According to the report, Gen AI represents a transformative force with the potential to democratize access to AI and flatten decision-making structures. The pressure on enterprise leaders to adopt Gen AI is coming from multiple angles, including client expectations, societal influences, and C-suite mandates. The report highlights industry-specific applications and use cases that point toward a pragmatic approach to Gen AI adoption, with a clear focus on internal operational improvements and productivity gains.

Some of the key insights in the report include:

While Gen AI's rapid growth caught most leaders off guard, emphasizing the need for vigilance, it represents the culmination of decades of R&D in AI. The urgency to adopt Gen AI is fueled by customer expectations, market dynamics, and grassroots employee enthusiasm. Leaders are increasingly looking to deploy Gen AI for internal improvements and productivity gains to build the confidence needed to expand their offerings to clients. As Gen AI democratizes AI across the enterprise, decision-making power concerning AI applications and other critical aspects will be decentralized. For many enterprises, the first step in this journey is setting realistic expectations regarding the potential impact of Gen AI

"The Gen AI journey is all about re-imagining what is possible, balancing great expectations with grounded realities, and treating setbacks as stepping stones. Our in-depth interactions with industry leaders provide invaluable perspectives on how Gen AI is re-shaping the business landscape and the strategic considerations we face in embracing this technology," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"Complacency is not an option. We urge enterprise leaders to embrace Gen AI's transformative potential with clear expectations and a commitment to customer-centricity for success in this era-defining journey," said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2023, WNS had 60,652 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in subjects they cover. They're respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

