Mobility leader's objective is to increase supply chain agility and efficiency

Cosmo Tech announces it has been selected by Michelin North America, Inc. to help improve its supply chain simulation and optimize operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227355758/en/

Photo courtesy of Michelin

The overall aim of bringing onboard Cosmo Tech's solution is to help supply chain and marketing managers anticipate the impact of variable demand and predict the future state of Michelin's complex supply chain, with the objective of improving supply chain agility and efficiency.

"At Michelin, we aim to deliver superior service to our customers. We have invested in innovation at the service of customers since our founding 135 years ago," said George Kurian, VP of Supply Chain and logistics at Michelin North America, Inc. "By partnering with experts in AI and Supply Chain Simulation like Cosmo Tech, we're able to accelerate our transformation, adopting a more agile approach in our supply chain and business."

Founded in 2010, Cosmo Tech is a software company renowned for its expertise in AI simulation and enterprise digital twins. Its platform brings predictive and prescriptive capabilities to support both enterprise decision making and business optimization.

"Having previously accompanied Michelin on the improvement of its supply chain to increase cost efficiency and reduce carbon footprint, we are proud to expand this relationship with our latest AI-Simulation technology in North America to support Michelin's supply chain scenario planning and adapt with agility to variations in demand in an increasingly complex and uncertain environment," said Hugues de Bantel, co-founder and CEO of Cosmo Tech.

Michel Morvan, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Cosmo Tech also added, "The capability to accurately predict the impact of changes in a complex supply chain and test thousands of scenarios to ensure an optimal response is game-changing for enterprise organizations. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact our AI simulation platform will have on a supply chain as far reaching as Michelin North America's."

Michelin North America's operations span 34 production plants in two countries and count more than 23,000 employees. With annual sales in excess of $8 billion, the company is a leader in mobility, sustainability, and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs.

About Cosmo Tech

Cosmo Tech provides AI Simulation and digital twins for enterprise decision making. Decision makers use Cosmo Tech software, powered by goal-seeking simulations generated from a 360° twin of their organization to navigate through complexity and uncertainty. They can either test the impact of a disruption, a decision, or set target performance indicators to find the best path out of millions of possible futures. Leading companies from the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and transport rely on Cosmo Tech's combined predictive and prescriptive capabilities to anticipate what's coming and confidently optimize operations, improve profitability, build resilience and sustainability. For more information http://www.cosmotech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227355758/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Cosmo Tech

cindy.renard@cosmotech.com

lindseywilliams@storiesout.com