Cuseum Named to Inc. 5000 Regionals List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Cuseum is recognized on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses.

"We are proud to be recognized by Inc. as among the fastest-growing companies in the region," said Brendan Ciecko, founder and CEO of Cuseum. "The sectors we serve are at a transformative juncture when it comes to the adoption of technology to support their missions as well as accommodate the ever-changing needs of their constituents. Our team has met the moment by helping empower our customers to better serve their audience using intuitive, innovative, and effective strategies. Our growth is a testament to our team and our customers who collectively see the incredible value in delivering best-in-class experiences to every member, visitor, and community they serve."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Founded in 2014 by Brendan Ciecko, a 2008 Inc. 30 Under 30 honoree, Cuseum helps cultural attractions, non-profit organizations, and associations better engage their members, guests, and patrons. Cuseum's award-winning software is used by over 500 customers to serve millions of members and visitors around the world.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Cuseum

Cuseum helps organizations drive visitor, member, and patron engagement using digital tools. Cuseum's software platform makes it easy for museums, attractions, and nonprofits to publish mobile apps, generate digital membership cards, and leverage data insights. Headquartered in Boston, the company is backed by leading investors including Techstars. For more information visit www.cuseum.com.

Contact Information:

Felipe Ramirez

Director of Marketing

felipe@cuseum.com

617-356-8200

SOURCE: Cuseum

View the original press release on newswire.com.