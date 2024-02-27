Spartan Radar: Pana-Pacific Partners With Spartan as Their Premier Radar Provider; Launching Hoplo Across the Commercial Vehicle Industry

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Pana-Pacific, with its dedicated sales and engineering experts, has collaborated closely with Commercial Vehicle (CV) manufacturers for over 50 years. Their mission: to develop and implement high-quality products that meet stringent industry standards. Through an exclusive partnership with Spartan Radar, Pana-Pacific now introduces the groundbreaking safety product, Hoplo.



Hoplo

Industry leading obstacle avoidance radar

Hoplo represents an advanced collision warning solution, harnessing robust 79 GHz technology. Its compact, ruggedized design ensures durability, while its compatibility with the Controller Area Network (CAN) makes it seamlessly integrate into various vehicle types, duty cycles, and use cases. Unlike conventional radar systems, Hoplo goes beyond mere detection-it provides drivers with true situational awareness. By identifying and reporting multiple objects, it empowers them to make informed decisions. Thanks to Spartan's innovative software, Hoplo delivers reliable detections and minimizes nuisance alerts, instilling confidence in drivers who rely on this safety system.

Pana-Pacific's esteemed clientele includes industry giants such as PACCAR, Daimler Trucks North America, Navistar, Volvo Group, Mack Trucks, Hino, John Deere, Caterpillar, Case New Holland (CNH), Agco, Komatsu, Bobcat, and Bühler.

In today's CV industry, advanced safety products are no longer optional-they are essential. Fleet operators prioritize safety and uptime, especially considering the diverse conditions their vehicles encounter: from scorching days to moonless nights, on both paved highways and rugged dirt roads. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) underscores the urgency by revealing that refuse trucks alone are involved in over 1,400 injury accidents annually, resulting in an average of two deaths per week. Beyond the human toll, these safety lapses carry a significant financial burden. For instance, the average cost of a truck accident-factoring in health and property damage-stands at $334,892 and when a semi-truck is pulling multiple trailers: $1.2 million; when a semi-truck accident results in fatality: $7.2 million.

"Over the past year, we've seen a huge increase in the number of requests for radar, whether to help make drivers jobs easier or to help fleets be safer," said Pana-Pacific Joseph Saoud, CEO of Pana-Pacific. Our customers are part of our family, and we want to make sure we're providing them with the most effective - and most trusted - radar solutions, which is why we chose Spartan."

Dr. Matt Markel, CEO of Spartan Radar, said, "Our partnership with Pana-Pacific is extremely important and very exciting for me and for our entire Spartan team. Pana Pacific is the industry leader and shares our vision of delivering excellent products with cutting-edge radar technology to commercial fleets. We are honored to work with them and their customers who value safety and reliability."

Hoplo isn't just a radar; it's a vision for a safer future-one where lives are saved, costs are reduced, and performance is optimized.

Contact Information

Jazze Reppert

Marketing & Brand Manager

jazze@spartanradar.com

562-879-3053

Susan Susan Freuler

Vice President of Marketing

sfreuler@panapacific.com

(559) 906-4421

SOURCE: Spartan Radar

