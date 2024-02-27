



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his USD 3.60 price target.

Abstract:

Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) announced that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in the US for its lead drug candidate CardiolRx for the treatment of pericarditis, including recurrent pericarditis (RP). Importantly, the FDA's decision was based on pre-clinical data as well as initial clinical data from the ongoing RP phase II study. This is excellent news, as in our view it indicates that the undisclosed data from the phase II study that was reported to the FDA is in all likelihood favourable. Based on this encouraging news, we see our positive assessment of CardiolRx's prospects in RP confirmed. The ODD will provide the company with attractive benefits, including seven years of market exclusivity. In addition, the company announced the completion of patient enrolment in the phase II RP study and confirmed that topline results are expected to be published in Q2 2024. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and price target of USD 3.60 (EUR3.30).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD 3,60.



Zusammenfassung:

Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) gab bekannt, dass die FDA in den USA die Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) für seinen führenden Arzneimittelkandidaten CardiolRx zur Behandlung von Perikarditis, einschließlich rezidivierender Perikarditis (RP), erteilt hat. Wichtig ist, dass die Entscheidung der FDA auf präklinischen Daten sowie ersten klinischen Daten aus der laufenden RP-Phase-II-Studie basiert. Dies ist eine ausgezeichnete Nachricht, da sie unserer Ansicht nach darauf hindeutet, dass die nicht veröffentlichten Daten aus der Phase-II-Studie, die der FDA gemeldet wurden, aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach positiv sind. Aufgrund dieser ermutigenden Nachrichten sehen wir unsere positive Einschätzung der Aussichten von CardiolRx in RP bestätigt. Die ODD wird dem Unternehmen deutliche Vorteile bieten, darunter eine siebenjährige Marktexklusivität. Darüber hinaus gab das Unternehmen den Abschluss der Patientenrekrutierung in der RP-Studie der Phase II bekannt und bestätigte, dass die ersten Ergebnisse voraussichtlich im zweiten Quartal 2024 veröffentlicht werden sollen. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von USD 3,60 (EUR3,30).

