Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Exploring the 2024 JUST 100 Rankings

How do we identify the companies that are truly "good?" We might look through their sustainability reports or tally up the awards they've received, but finding an answer is rarely simple-and it can depend on a range of factors, from how companies treat their employees to whether they practice sound governance. JUST Capital is at the forefront of this work. A non-profit organization dedicated to aligning corporate behavior with the values of the American public, JUST Capital releases its highly anticipated "100 Most JUST Companies" list each year to spotlight the businesses that prioritize their workers, communities, customers, the environment, and shareholders and governance over profit alone.

Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital, returns to Purpose 360 to explore the recently released 2024 rankings, shedding light on what matters most to Americans today and what distinguishes the most "just" companies from all the rest.

Listen for insights on:

The American public's three most important issues

Why "just" companies lead in financial performance

The methodology behind the JUST 100

