Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
27.02.2024
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Exploring the 2024 JUST 100 Rankings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

How do we identify the companies that are truly "good?" We might look through their sustainability reports or tally up the awards they've received, but finding an answer is rarely simple-and it can depend on a range of factors, from how companies treat their employees to whether they practice sound governance. JUST Capital is at the forefront of this work. A non-profit organization dedicated to aligning corporate behavior with the values of the American public, JUST Capital releases its highly anticipated "100 Most JUST Companies" list each year to spotlight the businesses that prioritize their workers, communities, customers, the environment, and shareholders and governance over profit alone.

Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital, returns to Purpose 360 to explore the recently released 2024 rankings, shedding light on what matters most to Americans today and what distinguishes the most "just" companies from all the rest.

Listen for insights on:

  • The American public's three most important issues
  • Why "just" companies lead in financial performance
  • The methodology behind the JUST 100

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here.

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
