The European Union has secured a critical raw materials deal with Rwanda, expanding collaboration between the two sides - particularly in the solar sector. A friendly regulatory environment deserves credit for helping to fast-track the adoption of solar, according to local analysts. Rwanda is rich in renewable energy resources, but the cost of capital and the low price of electricity from the grid are slowing down development. Installations are nonetheless picking up speed due to several factors, including rising energy prices and growing interest in collaborative opportunities among companies ...

