Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI), an innovative clean technology company redefining power conversion technologies, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Mathieson as a strategic advisor to the Company. Mr. Mathieson will work with the Company's executive team to deliver new business expansion opportunities both domestically and internationally.





Don Currie, Hillcrest's Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Mathieson's addition, stating, "Dan is a genuine innovator driven by a commitment to propel Canada forward. Over the past two decades, he's successfully demonstrated his ability to drive progress and push boundaries to propel his community forward. During that time, he also cultivated a valuable network of like-minded leaders globally and will play a pivotal role in ensuring Hillcrest's successful advancement. On behalf of the Board and the entire Hillcrest team, we extend a warm welcome to Dan and eagerly anticipate our collaboration."

During Mr. Mathieson's distinguished five-term tenure as the Mayor of Stratford, Ontario, his visionary leadership transformed the community into a hub of automotive activity, facilitating the development of cutting-edge automotive technologies. Currently serving on the advisory board for the Auto Manufacturers Association's Project Arrow, the first zero-emission concept vehicle designed, engineered, and built in Canada, Mr. Mathieson continues to contribute to the forefront of technological innovation.

In 2012, Dan Mathieson was honored with the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal by the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATA), recognizing his exceptional contributions as a technology innovator and community leader.

Mr. Mathieson shared his perspective, stating, "Hillcrest possesses a technology platform with the potential to revolutionize power conversion across numerous sectors. Over the past three years, they've established a robust foundation, and I am eager to join forces with the Hillcrest team as we expedite the commercialization and global adoption of their technologies."

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

