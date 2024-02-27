Nocera, Inc. Explores Strategic Collaboration with Chang Tai Group to Drive Sustainable Innovation in Aquaculture Industry

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company"), a fully integrated sustainable aquaculture company focused on the manufacturing and operation of land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RASs), is pleased to announce its commencement of preliminary discussions with Chang Tai Group to explore the feasibility of a strategic collaboration. This exploratory stage aims to identify opportunities for combining Nocera's aquaculture expertise with Chang Tai Group's innovative solar energy projects to pioneer sustainable practices in the aquaculture industry.

The dialogue between Nocera and Chang Tai Group is at a preliminary phase, focusing primarily on leveraging Chang Tai's advanced solar energy solutions to improve the sustainability and efficiency of aquaculture operations. These discussions are geared towards exploring innovative ways to integrate solar power with Nocera's RAS, with the goal of reducing energy consumption, lowering operational costs, and promoting a more sustainable footprint for aquaculture farms.

"Nocera's commitment to sustainable aquaculture drives our interest in exploring a potential collaboration with Chang Tai Group," stated Andy Jin, Nocera's CEO. "Chaing Tai Group's expertise in solar energy, particularly in developing aqua-solar projects, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide environmentally friendly and energy-efficient aquaculture solutions."

While these discussions represent a proactive step towards synergizing renewable energy with sustainable aquaculture, it is important to clarify that there is currently no binding agreement between Nocera and Chang Tai Group concerning this potential collaboration. Both parties remain keen to explore this synergy further, with the hope of fostering innovation, sustainability, and growth within their respective fields.

About Chang Tai Group

Chang Tai Group, a visionary in renewable energy, primarily focuses on the development and operation of solar energy projects through its flagship entities, Chang Tai Energy Co., Ltd. in Taiwan. With extensive operations and affiliations in Japan and the United States, Chang Tai has positioned itself as a leader in solar energy, specializing in the innovative field of aqua-solar projects. Since its inception, Chang Tai has dedicated itself to harnessing solar energy's potential, aiming to revolutionize the renewable energy market by integrating it with aquaculture to create sustainable and efficient energy solutions. Looking forward, Chang Tai is excited about the possibility of introducing its cutting-edge aqua-solar technology to the United States market, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a fully integrated sustainable seafood company that provides land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for both fresh and saltwater fish and invests in fish farms by building high-tech RASs. The Company's main business operation consists of the design, development, and production of large-scale RASs fish tank systems, (aquaculture) for fish farms along with expert consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture facilities and operators. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nocera.company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Nocera are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company encourages you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these matters, changes in fact, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company emphasizes that the current discussions with Chang Tai Group are exploratory and non-binding, and there is no assurance that these discussions will lead to a definitive agreement. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor Contacts:

Hanover Int'l

Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

SOURCE: Nocera, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com