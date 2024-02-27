Veho and ClearJet Partner to Extend Best-in-Class Delivery Experience to Retail Customers Nationwide

Logistics Industry Disruptors Seamlessly Combine Speed, Service and Technology to Expedite E-Commerce Parcel Deliveries for National Retail Brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Veho , the company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, today announced a partnership with ClearJet to expand its innovative logistics network and further expedite on-time national parcel deliveries with ClearJet Fast Skip. The partnership taps into ClearJet's unique zone-skipping network enabling Veho, for the first time, to extend its service to meet the logistics needs of customer-centric ecommerce retailers with west coast distribution centers.

Together, Veho and Clearjet provide national retailers a two-day alternative to traditional carriers that combines speed and efficiency with increased package visibility, personalized customer service and over 99% on-time delivery rates. ClearJet's Fast Skip is a unique zone-skipping network that utilizes airline cargo capacity to transport lightweight parcels. The partnership seamlessly pairs ClearJet's long-haul, middle mile air transport with Veho's flexible delivery network and customer-centric approach to shipping, deliveries and returns.

"With ClearJet, we are expanding the reach of our innovative delivery solutions to serve retailers with west coast fulfillment centers and quickly and reliably deliver an exceptional experience to more of our retail clients' customers nationwide," said Itamar Zur, Veho CEO and co-founder. "Through a focus on innovation, Veho and ClearJet are rethinking how packages make their way to customers in the modern age of ecommerce. We are excited to enable our retail clients to access ClearJet's unique zone-skipping network - and extend the Veho magic to more customers' doorsteps."

Veho seamlessly integrates with ClearJet's software, resulting in a partnership that allows Veho's unmatched customer experience to reach more people. By streamlining the package handling process, the number of touches per package is reduced, resulting in decreased transit time and cost. Additionally, the partnership eliminates the necessity for multiple Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) shipments to distribution centers and warehouses.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Veho, a company renowned for 99% on-time delivery and next level customer experience. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as we combine solutions to enhance the delivery experience for national retail customers across the United States," said Chris Guggenheim, ClearJet CEO. "This collaboration signifies a rethinking of package delivery in the modern ecommerce landscape, and we are excited to embark on this journey with Veho to redefine the customer promise and set new standards in logistics delivery."

About ClearJet

ClearJet is transforming the logistics landscape by offering an expansive delivery infrastructure. ClearJet merges physical infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to streamline every aspect of the supply chain. The focus at ClearJet is on the middle mile providing a zone skip, and ensuring a seamless 2 day delivery across the United States. This advanced logistics solution provides turbocharged transit times, and access to expansive zip codes through a simple single-sort and unparalleled air network. The company's agile and customer-centric approach not only promises efficiency and growth for businesses, but also redefines the customer promise. ClearJet sets a new standard in how you think about logistics, positioning itself as an invaluable partner for businesses seeking to rethink their own logistics delivery network and provide unique solutions.

About Veho

Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers. Veho is reinventing shipping, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at shipveho.com .

Contact

Jane Carpenter, Veho

jane.carpenter@shipveho.com

veho@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Veho









View the original press release on accesswire.com