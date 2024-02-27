The collaboration will enable clients to enhance first-party data for better planning, targeting, activation, and measurement

InfoSum, the world's leading data collaboration platform, today announced a partnership with one of the world's largest independent media communications agencies, Canvas Worldwide, that will enable their clients to activate and enrich their first-party data. The partnership gives Canvas Worldwide clients in the automotive, entertainment, QSR, real estate and technology categories the ability to re-invent their audience profiling, planning, measurement, and optimization processes through secure data collaboration.

Utilizing InfoSum's data clean room technology, Canvas Worldwide partner brands will be able to connect their own first-party data to second- and third-party data sources including media owners, identity providers and measurement specialists ultimately delivering richer, more actionable consumer insights. This will allow Canvas Worldwide clients to better understand their audiences, enabling these brands to deliver personalized media experiences that connect emotionally with their target customers and build meaningful relationships with lasting loyalty.

As brands and agencies seek ways of targeting and measuring the impact of their campaigns in a privacy-first, cookieless world, InfoSum's innovative controls, differential privacy techniques and patented non-movement of data approach, prioritizes consumer privacy at every stage. This means each stakeholder retains full control over their first-party data and consumer privacy is protected at all times.

"We continually look for partners whose commitment to client success, progressive solutions, privacy, and thoughtful data management match our own. InfoSum is that kind of partner and we look forward to introducing their privacy-first clean data technology to our clients," said Kevin McEvilly, SVP of Technology at Canvas Worldwide. "Solutions that help address fragmented data sources, silos, and privacy concerns help clients and agencies get a much better view of their overall operational efficiency, customer behavior, and market trends. This comprehensive insight not only facilitates informed decision-making but also empowers organizations to adapt quickly to dynamic environments, enhance collaboration, and ultimately achieve greater success in their objectives."

"InfoSum's technology is revolutionizing the way organizations collaborate to reach their marketing goals, while protecting consumer privacy and data integrity of each party," said Lauren Wetzel, COO at InfoSum. "Brands and agencies can unlock enhanced customer insights and segment profiling capabilities in partnership with publishers and enrich their first-party data by connecting to second- and third-party data sources available on InfoSum's platform."

About Canvas Worldwide

Named one of Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work, Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, MGM Amazon Studios, STARZ, Edward Jones, McDonald's, Zillow and more. The agency has been named an Adweek Breakthrough Agency of the Year as well as "Most Innovative Agency" by Campaign US. The company's culture is built around the idea that in order to achieve anything great, one must always "Challenge the Comfortable." To learn more, visit: www.canvasworldwide.com.

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world's leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world's data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the 'non-movement of data.' InfoSum is based in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Read more at www.infosum.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226478731/en/

Contacts:

infosum@teamgingermay.com

+44 (0)203 642 1124