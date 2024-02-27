AB Tasty Announces New Brand Identity, Embracing Position as the Premier Partner in Experience Optimization

Following a year of growth and technology acquisitions, AB Tasty unveils a new look and brand personality.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty announced today a new brand identity aligned with their "test and learn" culture that is reshaping experience optimization through innovation and leading expertise. Cemented by a year of tremendous growth including expanding their personalization offering with a new AI technology acquisition, AB Tasty has established itself as a premier partner in experience optimization by combining an all-in-one platform with deep client understanding to enable brands to reach the individual on a new level.

This strategic branding shift follows a period of success for AB Tasty. Starting with its acquisition of AI-powered search and recommendations company Epoq out of Ettlingen, Germany, and a market-first emotions-based personalization technology company Dotaki in October 2022 and June 2023, respectively, AB Tasty has developed a strategic roadmap to establish itself as not just a leader in experimentation but a leader in personalization as well. This goal has been further supported as AB Tasty was named a Google partner following the sunset of Google Optimize.

AB Tasty saw its three most successful quarters in company history during 2023 with 35% year-over-year growth. This includes the signing of giants Christian Louboutin, Papa Johns, Puma, Audi, and Unique Travel Corp., the worldwide representative of Sandals & Beaches Resorts while making strides in the APAC market with David Jones, FWD Insurance, and NTT Docomo.

"Our new brand identity is all about pushing ourselves and our customers to new heights. The company culture has long been defined by not being afraid of failure but rather embracing it as a necessary part of growth. With this new visual identity and brand voice we're showing that AB Tasty is a partner pushing innovative ideas and encouraging our customers to change from the inside out," says Marylin Montoya, VP Marketing at AB Tasty.

The new brand identity, marked by brand colors that AB Tasty refers to as "experimentation blue" and "crash test yellow", lends an exciting, electric look to the experience optimization partner's market presence. Following years of growing from an A/B testing platform into a one-stop shop for experience optimization across the entire customer journey, AB Tasty is excited to share a brand that aligns with its position in the market as a partner that helps brands push ideas even further.

"2023 was a big year for AB Tasty, with tremendous growth, moving to one platform and further expanding our reach into AI personalization. Time and time again we have been told that our people, the AB Tasty team, are what truly makes the difference. This milestone year was made possible by the work of our amazing team who put customers first and live one team, endless dreams. We are looking forward to continued global growth and expansion in 2024," shares Alix de Sagazan, AB Tasty CEO and cofounder.

See the new look: www.abtasty.com

About AB Tasty

At AB Tasty, we're your partner for pushing great ideas even further through optimization. We achieve this by empowering brands to build better experiences using personalization, experimentation, recommendations, search, and the market's only emotions-based segmentation solution. Our all-in-one platform offers web and API solutions for a unified approach to creating seamless experiences. We are a trusted partner in optimization and innovation to over 1,100 brands including Kering, McDonald's, Ulta Beauty, L'Oreal, Disneyland Paris, LVMH, and many others. Our global team of experts is what sets us apart with an unmatched customer-first mindset embedded into company culture. To learn more, visit www.abtasty.com .

Contact

Elizabeth Robertson

elizabeth.robertson@abtasty.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345649/AB_Tasty_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-tasty-announces-new-brand-identity-embracing-position-as-the-premier-partner-in-experience-optimization-302069935.html