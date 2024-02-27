Estrel Berlin sets a new sustainability standard for the hotel & event industry

Designated as Sustainability High Performer & New Estrel Tower aims for LEEDS Platinum Building Certification

BERLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In concert with the fifth anniversary of Sustainable Meetings Berlin, the Estrel Berlin, Europe's largest hotel, congress & entertainment property, was designated as a sustainable partner. And not only did the Estrel Hotel and the Estrel Congress Center pass the demanding audit, but the entire facility is now certified as a sustainability High Performer.



In keeping with the Sustainable Meetings Certification, the Estrel Berlin has crafted a comprehensive sustainability strategy. The property reports a 100% usage of green energy, as well as generation of further electricity through solar panels. Far reaching measures to boost energy efficiency have also been implemented, including a transition to 100% LED lighting in hotel rooms, offices, and public spaces. Event lighting is currently being upgraded to more environmentally friendly technology. Water-saving faucets, showerheads, and a greywater plumbing system contribute significantly to water conservation. A sophisticated waste management system ensures proper sorting, recycling, and the safe disposal of hazardous materials. Single use water bottles have been replaced with modern water dispensers. Moreover, the sustainability concept also includes minimizing plastic packaging and utilizing reusable crockery in the hotel and congress areas. Reducing food waste is evident in the "Estrel Share" fridge, where surplus food is made available to employees free of charge. Collaborating with nonprofit organizations, the property participates in initiatives to mitigate food waste and increase the utilization of regional and organic-certified food products.

"Strong partners are crucial for implementing great ideas," says Mihaela Djuranovic, Sustainability Manager at the Estrel Berlin, and emphasizes, "The Sustainable Meetings Berlin initiative brings together players from the same sectors in a common mission. The local and global challenges of the present and future can only be overcome together."

Estrel Berlin is Europe's largest hotel, congress and entertainment center, all under one roof. 1,125 rooms and suites, four restaurants, three bars, a summer garden, wellness & fitness area, and an extensive contemporary art collection. The hotel is adjoined to the Estrel Congress Center (ECC), which covers a space of 30,000m² (323,000sq.ft.), and the Estrel Show Theatre, which hosts top quality entertainment all year round.

