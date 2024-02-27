New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, and Foothold Technology, the leading provider of Human Services Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Care Coordination software, are partnering to optimize care coordination and collaboration across Social Care Networks (SCNs) in support of the New York Medicaid 1115 Waiver Demonstration.

The collective goal of the partnership aims to support SCNs by streamlining the screening process, connecting eligible individuals with the health and social care services they need, streamlining the reimbursement process, and providing advanced case management, billing, and clinical and social care data collection to ensure effective coordinated care. By focusing on addressing Health-Related Social Needs (HRSNs) in communities throughout New York, this collaboration will increase access to care for individuals in need.

This strategic alliance comes at a pivotal juncture with the recent approval of the New York 1115 Medicaid Waiver. It is specifically designed to meet the new Waiver Request for Applications (RFA) requirements, contributing to the success of SCNs. By streamlining the workflow for users leveraging the Unite Us SCN Platform and Payments solution and Foothold Technology's EHR and Care Coordination software, care networks can improve coordination across social care service providers, establishing a more resilient and adaptable system that reduces health disparities and promotes health equity through evidence-based, high-quality, and accessible services - without creating additional administrative burden for service providers.

"Given our extensive shared partnerships in New York, it was a natural decision to join forces with Foothold Technology to align with the New York Medicaid 1115 Waiver goals to improve outcomes and advance health equity for New Yorkers," said Taylor Justice, Co-founder and President at Unite Us. "We are enthusiastic about this collaboration, as it aims to elevate our solutions, simplifying workflows for SCNs and community-based organizations."

"Our partnership with Unite Us is more than just a collaboration; it's a fusion of strengths," said Alyza Tarmohamed, CEO at Foothold Technology. "Unite Us brings its proficiency in referral management and reimbursements, while Foothold contributes our deep expertise in data insights and care management. Together, we can offer holistic solutions to empower SCNs and their vital missions. We are excited to see and help facilitate the transformative impact that SCNs will have on communities, ensuring that care is coordinated, comprehensive, and person-centered."

Unite Us and Foothold are already collaborating with health homes across New York State, such as Coordinated Behavioral Care and Hudson Valley Care Coalition, among others. This partnership will empower these organizations to enhance their existing work in providing comprehensive, community-based care management services for qualifying Medicaid patients by connecting them with a dedicated care manager, physical and behavioral health providers, social services, community programs, and more.

"This partnership between Foothold Technology and Unite Us introduces a groundbreaking framework for our care managers and providers, enhancing how we connect and serve our community," said Pamela Mattel, CEO of Coordinated Behavioral Care. "Combining Foothold's advanced care management solution with Unite Us' robust referral management tool provides a streamlined, effective service approach, cutting our providers' administrative time and increasing client time. It's a strategic fusion that promises to transform the health and social care landscape."

Amie Parikh, Chief Executive Officer at Hudson Valley Care Coalition, added, "This partnership holds tremendous promise for our organization, paving the way for seamless workflows in screening, case management, and social care referrals. In addressing health-related social needs, the goal of the newly approved New York 1115 Medicaid Waiver, integrated technology will not only streamline workflows but also enhance our ability to manage and meet the diverse needs of the Hudson Valley community."

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for advancing social care outcomes. Our robust product suite streamlines processes and fosters collaboration across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations to address social drivers of health by facilitating social care services, intervention programs, and Medicaid reimbursements. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral platform now integrates more than 1M services and securely hosts the nation's largest network of non-profits committed to improving whole-person health one community at a time. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

About Foothold

Foothold Technology is a leading cloud-based behavioral health EHR and Case Management system software provider. Foothold's federally certified software platform offers full functionality for case management, client tracking, treatment planning, and homeless information management and allows for participation in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs). Today, Foothold serves more than 1,100 human service organizations across the nation, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Foothold partners today with eight Health Homes in New York that support 237 Care Management agencies serving over 120,000 members. In addition to its presence within behavioral health agencies, Foothold is the system of choice for many agencies serving individuals experiencing homelessness or with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

