Vaudreuil-Dorion--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Visit Aerzen Canada Inc. at Booth #7231N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Aerzen Canada Inc.

Established in 1987 and headquartered in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC, Aerzen Canada Inc. proudly operates as a wholly owned division of Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH (Germany), a global pioneer in manufacturing positive displacement blowers, vacuum pumps, and screw compressors. Our expansion into Calgary, AB, in 2020 with Aerzen Canada West reaffirms our commitment to Western Canada.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)