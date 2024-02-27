Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto and Vint Announce Partnership Providing Access to Investments in Fine Wine and Spirits

Strategic partnership offers accredited investors access to a securitized fund

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Alto , a platform that enables individuals to invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds, today announced a new partnership with Vint , a platform for investing in wine and spirits. Alto Securities, Alto's broker-dealer affiliate, has listed the Vint Futures & Casks I Fund on Alto Marketplace , allowing accredited investors to diversify their portfolios with a fund in the fine wine and spirits vertical.

"We're thrilled about our new partnership with Vint, offering accredited investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolio with the Vint Futures & Casks Fund," said Scott Harrigan , CEO of Alto Securities. "While only making up a small percentage of overall production in a substantial global market, investment-grade wines and spirits offer investors a range of considerations, including diversification, basis on a tangible good, and collectability. Alto recognizes that fine wine and spirits offer long standing investment opportunities, which is why we're excited to be working with Vint in presenting this opportunity to Alto's accredited investors.

Since its inception, Vint has processed more than 90 Reg A deals and has raised over $10M in capital with more than 2,500 investors from previous offerings. The Vint Futures & Casks I Fund provides optionality for accredited investors seeking to diversify their portfolios by investing in wine and spirits, a non-correlated asset class. According to the Liv-Ex Fine Wine Exchange, over the past five years, fine wines have yielded returns of nearly 15% . While past performance does not indicate future results, investors are starting to see the potential growth in spirits. Vint Leverages its extensive expertise and data-driven market research, their team excels in identifying arbitrage opportunities, offering investors entry points into the global wine and spirits markets. Through meticulous curation, Vint securitizes and safely stores collections that represent sought-after assets with a proven track record of performance.

"Vint is excited to be partnering with Alto to bring fine wine and rare spirits to a new class of investors," said Nick King, CEO and Co-founder of Vint. "For far too long, this asset class had been only accessible to billionaires and those with expert knowledge of this space. We're pleased to be able to offer Alto and its investors the opportunity to invest in this asset class alongside our team of experts."

Traditionally, alternative investments with unique strategies from leading managers that aren't more widely publicly available have been largely limited to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, in no small part due to their complexity and higher minimum investment requirements. Alto aims to broaden access by offering accredited investors the opportunity to invest in these deals by lowering the minimum investment requirements and working with funds that are usually limited to family offices and larger firms.

To learn more about Alto, visit AltoIRA.com .

###

About Alto

Alto is a self-directed IRA administrator with a mission of providing alternatives for all. Where alternative assets were once reserved for the ultra-rich, now retail and accredited investors can diversify their portfolios by investing in alternative investments like private equity, venture capital, real estate, farmland, and crypto using retirement funds. Alto charges its own account fees, and offerings on Marketplace, like Vint, have their own additional fees. Alto's investment partners, meaning those businesses that have raised capital on our platform include AngelList, Constitution Lending, Republic, and more. Alto also offers a seamless, end-to-end tech solution in its capital raise platform that allows issuers to easily raise capital by tapping into the $12.60T IRA market. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor. Alto does not promote or endorse individual investment opportunities and does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice to its clients. For more information, visit altoira.com.

About Alto Securities

Alto Securities, LLC ("Alto Securities") is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA / SIPC . Neither Alto Securities nor any of its affiliates provide any investment advice or make any investment recommendations to any persons, ever, and no communication herein or in any other medium should be construed as such. Investments offered by Alto Securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. You should be prepared to lose some or all of your investment. Private placements may not be appropriate for every investor. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent loss.

About Vint

Founded in 2019, Vint is securitizing the wine & spirits industry. Vint received SEC qualification in 2021, thereby creating the first fully transparent, efficient platform for wine & spirits investing. Vint offers expert-curated, thematic collections of fine wine & spirits to investors. Since its launch, nearly all Vint's collections have sold out within days of public release. Vint is backed by leading fintech investors Fintech Ventures & Slow Ventures. To learn more about Vint, visit Vint.co.

Alto Media Contact

Sarah Weaver

Caliber Corporate Advisers

alto@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Alto Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com