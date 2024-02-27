Nova Solar (Novasys Greenergy) says it will reach a PV module production capacity of 1. 2 GW per year with the commissioning of new stringer machines in the middle of April. From pv magazine India Novasys Greenergy has revealed plans to expand its PV module capacity to 1. 2 GW with the commissioning of two new stringers of 400 MW each by the middle of April. The company currently has 600 MW of production capacity. It produces polycrystalline (200 MW) and mono PERC modules and is equipped to handle TOPCon production. It said it will phase out polycrystalline production by March 15. At Intersolar ...

