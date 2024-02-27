Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Happy Mellow Beverage Sales Experiencing Significant Increased Growth

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce that it has sold the first of what is expected to be many truckloads of its Happy Mellow CBD immune support beverage to an Ohio wholesaler. The sale is certain to magnify Happy Mellow on a much larger scale to trusted distributors and retailers. The first of multiple truckloads of Happy Mellow were picked up at the company's Marion, NC bottling plant and delivered to Springfield, OH in mid-February for further distribution and placement in various retailers.

Each Happy Mellow truckload is made up of the three current flavors of Happy Mellow:

Happy Mellow "Be Well" Blood Orange Acai (Vitamin C)

Happy Mellow "Be Energized" Lemon Lime (Vitamin D3 and Caffeine)

Happy Mellow "Be Balanced" Plum Punch (Vitamin B12)

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Interest in Happy Mellow is growing nationally with a large shipment of the brand delivered to Ohio and soon into the hands of local, regional, and national distributors and retailers. Our partnership with KBS Trading sets us up for countless truckload pickups and new retail placement opportunities. We will leverage KBS Trading's extensive connections with other wholesalers and distributors to maximize Happy Mellow's regional and national presence on U.S. shelves."

Mr. Greene continues, "These Happy Mellow sales are just the beginning of increased marketing and distribution efforts for our CBD immune-support beverages throughout the country. We believe growth of the Happy Mellow brand will continue to occur thanks to the quality of our beverages, KBS's industry reach, and the continued growth and popularity of CBD beverage interest both nationally and globally."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Because of the expanding reach and distribution of Happy Mellow, I want to remind the public about the numerous benefits available from our beverage. Happy Mellow contains Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12 and 20 mg of broad-spectrum fast-acting CBD for increased nutrient flow into the body."

Find additional resources on the benefits of CBD, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D3 at: https://happymellow.com/pages/resources.

Market.US, an in-depth market research and analysis company, values the global CBD beverages market at $4.4 billion as of 2022 with an expected reach of $34.4 billion by 3032 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% (see: Market.US. CBD Beverages Market Statistics Sept 2023).

To order Happy Mellow directly please visit: https://happymellow.com/.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

