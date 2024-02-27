PPX Mining Corp: PPX Mining Announces Filing of Q1 2024 Financial Statements and MDA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / PPX Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that on February 26, 2024 it filed at SEDAR+ its interim fiscal Q1 2024 Financial Statements and MDA. These information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX.V),(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

