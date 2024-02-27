HARMAN Highlights Connectivity Innovation with Latest Road-Ready Products Showcased at MWC 2024

Robust connectivity lineup, including new industry-leading partners and innovations built with future mobility in mind, are available now and designed to deliver impactful in-cabin consumer experiences

BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / HARMAN, a global leader in connected vehicle solutions, is demonstrating its latest road-ready products designed to democratize automotive connectivity at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The products, including the HARMAN Ready Connect 5G Telematics Control Unit, are market-ready and provide added value for automakers, including a reduction in overall cost of implementation while delivering consumer experiences at automotive grade.

HARMAN's new Ready Connect product serves as the critical underpinning technology to create compelling in-vehicle connected experiences. From receiving relevant traffic notifications to enhanced communication between the car and the surrounding environment, HARMAN Ready Connect offers safer and more amplified in-cabin experiences for drivers and passengers alike. When combined with HARMAN's SaaS situational awareness offering, unlimited new applications and connected services can be made readily available to OEMs and their customers to provide enhanced mobility.

Through its expanded partner ecosystem, HARMAN is collaborating with companies such as Samsung and Traffic Technology Services (TTS) to help innovate the connected in-cabin experience for the automotive industry. Leveraging expertise from its parent company Samsung, HARMAN developed its smart conformal antenna deployed in Ready Connect, resulting in optimal packaging design with integrated antenna sub-system and superior connectivity performance. In collaboration with TTS, a leading platform provider of connected safety and mobility solutions, Ready Connect can enable real-time traffic information pertinent to a driver's route, without having to rely on roadside or in-vehicle sensors.

"As the automotive industry continues to transform and embrace emerging technological breakthroughs and heightened consumer expectations, HARMAN continues to provide innovative new products and experiences for the vehicle. New additions to the Ready product portfolio underscore the power of collaboration across diverse areas of expertise to boost safety, personalization and sustainability for automakers and consumers," said Suman Sehra, Global Vice President of Automotive Product & Platform Portfolio Management at HARMAN. "HARMAN stands out by delivering products that pave the way for the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles."

Starting February 26 through February 29, 2024, at MWC in Barcelona, HARMAN will demonstrate how its lineup of Ready products, available today, are designed to work seamlessly together for a faster, cost effective, time-to-market. HARMAN technology that will be showcased at HARMAN's booth includes:

Democratizing Automotive Connectivity through Ready Connect

HARMAN delivers a new era of 5G telematics control units (TCUs) with Ready Connect, the latest addition to its expanding portfolio of products. HARMAN Ready Connect 5G TCU represents a significant advancement in automotive connectivity, delivering rich in-cabin experiences for consumers while reducing time to market and engineering efforts for OEMs. The result is improved in-vehicle connected mobility experiences focused on entertainment, productivity, and enhanced situational awareness. It provides OEMs with a future proof solution, via modular hardware upgradability from 4G to 5G coupled with a highly scalable software architecture to maximize software reuse across product variants. A predeveloped suite of software applications, such as vehicle diagnostics, reduce deployment and integration time for OEMs.

Building a Safer Experience through Ready Vision

The Ready Vision product portfolio seamlessly integrates important audio and visual needs for consumers, offering a safer and more informed driving experience that helps keep the driver's eyes and mind on the road. The newest product in the lineup, Ready Vision QVUE, is powered by Samsung Neo QLED and delivers an unprecedented experience with outstanding visual performance and unrivaled packaging. It provides the right information in the right place for minimized distraction and maximized engagement, bright illumination in all light conditions along with size and feature-set flexibility. Ready Vision QVUE technology takes advantage of unused space at the base of the windshield to reflect relevant information closer to the driver's line of sight. It also allows for an intuitive, connected experience and with Ready Connect, real-time updates on traffic, navigation and hazard alerts. Additionally, with Ready Care, drivers can be alerted to cognitive distraction, increasing overall safety when on the road.

HARMAN Ignite Store Unlocks Advanced In-Cabin App Experiences

With the HARMAN Ignite Store, an integrated in-vehicle app store, HARMAN creates an in-cabin experience that's greater than the sum of its parts and provides OEMs with full control over a curated catalog of more than 70 secure and reliable apps to enrich the driving experience. The HARMAN Ignite Store partner ecosystem leverages collaborations across key industries to enable an expanding portfolio of content, features and increased vehicle safety and connectivity. The HARMAN Ignite Store also works seamlessly with the new HARMAN Ready Vision QVUE, enabling push notifications of the driver's choosing onto the Ready Vision display.

Together, HARMAN and Samsung have pioneered new levels of collaboration that thoughtfully pull relevant consumer technology innovations. For more information on HARMAN's latest products and the experiences they deliver, visit car.harman.com.

