NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Volvo Car due to extra distribution (56/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Volvo Car AB (Volvo Car) published on February 23, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Volvo Car has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for March 26, 2024, approves an extra distribution through a split redemption, so that Volvo Car shareholders will receive one (1) redemption share for each Volvo Car share held, fourteen (14) redemption shares are expected to entitle to approximately three (3) Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (Polestar) Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), Board to be authorized to determine the exact terms and timetable for the distribution. The scheduled Ex-date is April 11, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Volvo Car (VCAR). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1199230