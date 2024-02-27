ScriptDrop Inc. and Louvir Partner to Simplify Prescription Access for Patients

Partnership will improve end-to-end experience by offering same-day and next-day delivery through Louvir's platform

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / ScriptDrop, Inc. a healthcare technology company focused on nationwide prescription access, and Louvir, a data aggregation platform that finds savings opportunities, particularly for 340B patients, have joined forces to close the medication access loop with prescription delivery.

Currently, Louvir's platform helps entities manage, stay compliant, and grow their 340B programs by continuously ingesting and analyzing data across dozens of disparate systems. ScriptDrop is a technology platform that offers a streamlined, in-workflow prescription delivery solution that puts medications in the hands of patients who need them. This new partnership will not only ensure at-risk patients receive their medication more quickly, it will also allow covered entities to increase their capture rate from their entity-owned pharmacies and realize additional revenue through prescription delivery. The offering will be a part of a new solution Louvir is bringing to market in the next few months called Louvir Link.

"Louvir shares our overarching goal of removing barriers to medication access for socially disadvantaged populations in the United States," said Amanda Epp, ScriptDrop's CEO. "ScriptDrop is taking our expertise and combining it with Louvir's to make a more powerful capture and adherence solution. It's a win-win solution for healthcare teams and patients across the board."

"We're honored to partner with the ScriptDrop team to aid covered entities in reducing prescription abandonment. Our goal is to enhance medication adherence and health outcomes by offering patients improved access to life-saving medications, overcoming transportation challenges and pharmacy deserts through best-in-class same-day and next-day prescription delivery," said Brad Becker, CEO of Louvir.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop is the only healthcare IT company specializing in prescription access that serves patients in all 50 states. Since 2017, ScriptDrop has been improving drug adherence by delivering medication access opportunities through a robust platform, long-term data storage, multiple service levels, and first-class customer service. To date, the company has made over 14 million deliveries across the U.S.

About Louvir

Louvir helps entities with 340B program management, compliance, and growth by continuously ingesting and streamlining pharmacy and 340B data across entire networks. Coupled with industry intelligence and best practices, Louvir provides immediate analyses, extracted from dozens of data sets and millions of data points including Electronic Health Records, contract pharmacies, third-party administrators, HRSA and OPAIS, wholesaler and purchase data, entity specific site, provider level data.

Contact Information

