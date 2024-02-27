Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
ACCESSWIRE
27.02.2024 | 16:02
Tree of Life Consulting: 'We Survived the Holocaust' Graphic Novel to Release Spanish Edition

The Remarkable Survival Story of Bluma & Felix Goldberg

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Tree of Life Publishing has announced a Spanish Language Edition of the groundbreaking graphic novel "We Survived The Holocaust" to be released in stores Spring of 2024. The 156 page black and white graphic novel tells the survivor story of Bluma Tishgarten and Felix Goldberg's struggle to survive the holocaust as Polish Jews. The book can be preordered at https://wesurvivedtheholocaust.com/buy-es.

Sobrevivimos al Holocausto (We Survived The Holocaust)

Sobrevivimos al Holocausto (We Survived The Holocaust)
Cover image of the newly published book

Author Frank W. Baker explains "The Spanish language edition of this book is highly important as Bluma and Felix's story is not just a Jewish story. Fighting and surviving oppression is a universal story in a Jewish setting. The Holocaust was a global atrocity. 500,000 Hispanic troops in the US fought for their country. The Spanish language edition helps to continue our work to fight tyranny through literacy and education and to make sure every family understands the context of what affects Hispanic families to this day."

What others are saying about the book:

"Moving and important." -Kirkus Reviews

"This affecting work, which interweaves WWII historical facts among the family's personal history, is vital reading." -Publishers Weekly

"The scariest stories are true stories - and WE SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST is a true story."

A powerful and unforgettable story of the power of love within a family as they stand against the storms of hate. Accessible, heartbreaking, cautionary, and uplifting. Everyone in America should read this story. Every single person.

- Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author and educator

About the Book:

Bluma Tishgarten and Felix Goldberg were both young Polish Jews caught up in the Holocaust; Adolf Hitler's rise to power; the rise of anti-Semitism and more. Yet they survived. This is their story.

Publisher ?: - Imagine and Wonder; First Edition (September 1, 2022)

Language ?: - English

Hardcover ?: - 156 pages

ISBN-10 ?: - 1637610211

ISBN-13 ?: - 978-1637610213

About the Author

Frank W. Baker is an internationally recognized media literacy educator. He maintains the Media Literacy Clearinghouse and Close Reading The Media websites. His lifelong work in media literacy was recognized in 2019 by UNESCO. He is the author of "Close Reading The Media" and "Media Literacy in the K-12 Classroom." To learn more, go to www.frankwbaker.com.

Interview is available via email: fbaker1346@gmail.com

Review copies are available by request.

For more information visit www.wesurvivedtheholocaust.com

Contact Information

Tim Ogline
Co-author
timogline@gmail.com

Joy Stocke
President
stockey@mac.com
6092136580

SOURCE: Tree of Life

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
