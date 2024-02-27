Landis+Gyr Honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Its Unparalleled Innovation and Customer-centric Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry Solution

Landis+Gyr has established itself as a leader in the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) market by addressing unmet market needs through continual technology portfolio expansion.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the advanced metering infrastructure industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Landis+Gyr with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. Landis+Gyr empowers utilities and end customers to significantly improve energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and increase sustainable resource use with various solutions such as analytics, distribution automation and sensors, load management, meter data management, multi-commodity AMI, and street light management.

With 127 years of experience and an impressive global presence across more than 30 countries, Landis+Gyr is an energy efficiency pioneer that offers a comprehensive range of products and services for the entire energy value chain. Landis+Gyr's robust product portfolio includes its Revelo® grid sensor, which allows energy suppliers and end consumers to optimize energy use, track bills, and lower their carbon footprint. This outstanding solution is a clear example of Landis+Gyr's market-driven solutions because it features a sophisticated IoT sensor, high-powered computing capabilities, and industry-leading waveform data technology.

While developing its core offering around smart metering, Landis+Gyr also continues to invest substantially in data-driven network edge intelligence and smart infrastructure solutions. The company has successfully expanded its impressive portfolio of intelligent sensing devices in sectors such as smart ultrasonic gas, water, and heat segments. These innovation-driven technologies are foundational to facilitate the transition towards a smart, sustainable, reliable, and resilient grid. Landis+Gyr addresses the growing need for load management, demand response, and flexibility management solutions by leveraging its cutting-edge, end-to-end product stack. This includes grid edge devices for data collection and processing, connectivity services for real-time data transmission to the cloud platform, managed services, handling complexities on the utilities' behalf, and cloud platform capabilities for analytics to generate actionable insights.

Furthermore, as utilities demand cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery models, Landis+Gyr delivers software solutions globally through cloud and SaaS delivery models to augment customer value. Frost & Sullivan's research identifies Landis+Gyr as a torchbearer in this regard, far surpassing its competitors in the global AMI market.

"The company offers the industry's most comprehensive and constantly expanding portfolio of proven AMI solutions and cutting-edge smart grid technologies that empower utilities to improve operations, reduce operating costs, protect assets, and enhance customer service. Landis+Gyr's deep understanding of end-user needs and specific requirements is the foundation of its product development process," said Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Landis+Gyr places its ever-evolving clients' needs at the forefront of its operations, consistently striving to provide solutions that exceed their expectations. For this reason, the company works closely with clients to understand their specific pain points and current challenges. This philosophy has enabled Landis+Gyr to develop tailored solutions that offer maximum value, reliability, and efficiency, thereby strengthening its relationships with customers and enhancing its reputation as a trusted AMI industry partner.

As a result, the company's well-rounded, customer-focused portfolio of solutions enables Landis+Gyr to lead the energy transition for its utility customers and cement its leadership in the AMI space.

"The company's excellence in the AMI space is primarily attributed to its ability to develop products and solutions that align perfectly with customers' current expectations and anticipated future requirements. This is due to the simple fact that its solution designs are directly inspired and influenced by evolving customer needs," noted Gautham Gnanajothi, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

