Brewster, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - RadASO innovated and launched a groundbreaking internal tool, RadASO Tech Boosted Solution, designed to enhance app store optimization (ASO) strategies. This advanced tool aims to allow the agency's clients to reach top positions in the App Store and Google Play efficiently and rapidly.

As a leading ASO tool, it automatically analyzes the mobile app market, provides complex market research, and launches advertising campaigns in Apple Search Ads. The tool is used within the company and has already enabled RadASO clients; it was designed to yield high search and download rankings.

Features of the RadASO Tool

The team developed the RadASO Tech Boosted Solution to help them reduce the research time, and monitor all client data. It is an integral tool for the automated collection of the semantic core based on competitors, search keywords, search ad popularity, and category rankings data.

The ASO specialists then sort the information in a semi-automatic mode for the App Store and Google Play. Moreover, the solution creates automatic reports for clients, category analytics, and Rank & Analytics comparison statements.

The tool also includes an exclusive feature - Traffic Cannibalization in ASO. It automatically stops the ad as the app manages the first position or launches it if the ranks lower.

The RadASO provides the Apple Search Ads (ASA) service with a unique «Brand protection» feature. During the high demand period, for example on the eve of holidays, the team activates brand protection by using the brand key queries, and the RadASO team aims to increase the client's traffic.





The Tech Boosted Solution helps the team provide results for businesses using streamlining strategies. The tool processes customer data from App Store Connect, Google Play Console, and Search Ads, allowing the team to conveniently use analytics: impressions, downloads, sales and app rankings, metadata, and detailed reporting on Search Ads.

The RadASO Tech Boosted Solution also estimates the app's visibility. In other words, it is an estimate of the client app's market share in percentage.

For further analysis, the tool transfers data about the app to the Telegram ASO bot which provides a daily summary of all marketing campaigns for the agency's ASO specialists. Also, RadASO clients can get the necessary information about the results of the project in the Telegram bot.

About RadASO:

RadASO is a leading mobile app promotional team, well-known for its expertise in creating effective solutions for clients worldwide. Striving for innovation and staying at the leading edge of industry trends, RadASO continues to develop application optimization strategies and provide companies with the opportunity to achieve outsized success.

