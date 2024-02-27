CG Pro School Launches First-Ever Real-Time Support Community for Computer Graphics Artists

CG Pro Inner Circle Supports Visual Effects Students and Professionals With Real-Time Access to Industry Experts

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / CG Pro Inner Circle launches today - a first-of-its-kind community for live, expert-led support for visual effects artists in film and gaming. After three years of teaching courses, co-founders Edward Dawson-Taylor and Jacqueline Cooper identified a gap in the computer graphics training industry: the need to get help, live from experts, while building community. CG Pro teaches Virtual Production, Game Development, Visual Effects, and Unreal Engine live to a wide range of students - from newcomers to experienced professionals.

CG Pro is uniquely dedicated to the highest-quality training by offering live training, in-person support, the latest updates, and community among artists, professionals, recruiters, and instructors. CG Pro is proud to be one of five Premier Unreal Engine Authorized Training Centers in the world, and the only one in North America.

CG Pro Inner Circle members can participate in four Live Labs per month, divided by skill level, where expert instructors answer member questions. Support for Inner Circle members is also available in a private Facebook group.

Edward Dawson-Taylor shared his excitement. "Our CG Pro Inner Circle is the embodiment of our fundamental philosophy as artists and educators. We are so passionate about helping people to solve tough problems and succeed at their careers - it's really the main reason we founded CG Pro. The human touch is key to both great visual effects and effective learning. The Inner Circle allows us to offer a helping hand while building relationships with our students. The world of CG is changing fast. This group is the best way we believe you can keep up to date."

After his experience in the program's beta, CG artist Chris Barnett recounted, "CG Pro's Inner Circle is my 'phone-a-friend' lifeline when stuck. The mentorship and technical support provided in this group are unlike anything I've experienced before. Truly a top-notch service! I don't know what I'd do without it."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CG Pro is a trailblazer in digital arts and technology education, founded by industry veterans Edward Dawson-Taylor (Jungle Book, Lion King) and Jacqueline Cooper (Tron, Harry Potter). The Premier Unreal Engine Training Center also offers an array of custom private group training for teams and companies in film, games, and other industries including simulation.

