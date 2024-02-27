Re:NewCell AB : Stockholm District Court approves Re:NewCell's Bankruptcy Application

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Re:NewCell") announces that the Stockholm District Court has decided to approve the previously communicated bankruptcy application and has declared the company bankrupt. The appointed bankruptcy trustee is lawyer Lars-Henrik Andersson at Cirio Advokatbyrå.

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.

