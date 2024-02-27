Anzeige
Re:NewCell AB : Stockholm District Court approves Re:NewCell's Bankruptcy Application

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Re:NewCell") announces that the Stockholm District Court has decided to approve the previously communicated bankruptcy application and has declared the company bankrupt. The appointed bankruptcy trustee is lawyer Lars-Henrik Andersson at Cirio Advokatbyrå.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Håkansson, acting CEO, magnus.hakansson@renewcell.com, 076-887 20 02
Michael Berg, michael.berg@live.com, 070-366 44 32

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021, as well as World Changing Idea in 2023. CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Stockholm District Court approves Re:NewCell's bankruptcy application

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

