Re:NewCell AB : Stockholm District Court approves Re:NewCell's Bankruptcy Application

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Re:NewCell") announces that the Stockholm District Court has decided to approve the previously communicated bankruptcy application and has declared the company bankrupt. The appointed bankruptcy trustee is lawyer Lars-Henrik Andersson at Cirio Advokatbyrå.
About Renewcell
Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.
Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.
