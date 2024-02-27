Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
27.02.2024 | 16:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enzymatica AB (97/24)

With effect from February 28, 2024, the subscription rights in Enzymatica AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 08, 2024. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ENZY TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626702              
Order book ID:  325502                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from February 28, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Enzymatica
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ENZY BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626710              
Order book ID:  325501                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
