Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enzymatica AB (97/24)

With effect from February 28, 2024, the subscription rights in Enzymatica AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 08, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ENZY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626702 Order book ID: 325502 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 28, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Enzymatica AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ENZY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626710 Order book ID: 325501 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB