Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
WKN: A2P5V2 | ISIN: SE0005454873 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YD
Frankfurt
27.02.24
16:36 Uhr
0,606 Euro
-0,004
-0,66 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.02.2024 | 16:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanologica AB (19/24)

With effect from February 28, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including March 08, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NICA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626892              
Order book ID:  325482                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from February 28, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Nanologica
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NICA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021626900              
Order book ID:  325481                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
