Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanologica AB (19/24)

With effect from February 28, 2024, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 08, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NICA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626892 Order book ID: 325482 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 28, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Nanologica AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NICA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021626900 Order book ID: 325481 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB