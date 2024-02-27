Pan American Silver (PAAS) has released its FY23 financial results, which are in line with our estimates at the EBITDA level, an encouraging outcome given the operationally challenging year. While the bottom line was once again affected by non-cash one-offs, cash flow generation was robust, with FY23 operating cash flow of US$450m. We have slightly adjusted our FY24 estimates and rolled the model forward, resulting in a marginally updated valuation of US$22.2/share. The company's decision to launch a buyback should partly compensate for the weak share price performance, which we believe does not reflect supportive gold market fundamentals and what is likely to be a year of more consistent operating performance.

