Using constellation of satellites for the detection of radio frequency signals enables situation awareness of hidden ships

Unseenlabs, a France-based company and global leader in maritime surveillance through detection and geolocation of radio frequency signals from space, announces the closure of an exceptional fundraising round of €85 million. This operation, one of the largest in the space industry, confirms the world's interest in Earth observation and marks a new milestone in Unseenlabs' development.

This new funding round brings together leading investors: Supernova Invest, ISALT via its Strategic Transition Fund, and UNEXO. All of Unseenlabs' historical partners, including 360 Capital, OMNES, Bpifrance, Breizh Up managed by UI Investissement, and S2G Ventures, also reaffirm their support for this new phase.

The strategic allocation of funds will focus on:

Significant expansion of observation capabilities , with the launch of multiple satellites.

, with the launch of multiple satellites. Strengthening Unseenlabs' international presence , particularly in the American and Asian markets, crucial for the maritime sector.

, particularly in the American and Asian markets, crucial for the maritime sector. Consolidation of activity within private sector segments such as oil and gas, insurance, shipowners, economic intelligence, or offshore energy.

such as oil and gas, insurance, shipowners, economic intelligence, or offshore energy. Innovation and deployment of new products and solutions, thereby reinforcing Unseenlabs' position as a leader in RF maritime surveillance solutions.

"Unseenlabs has accumulated a total funding of €120 million since its inception. This reflects our steady progress and the continued confidence of our investors. The year 2023 marked a turning point for Unseenlabs, consolidating the relevance of our business model and the attractiveness of our offering in the market. This funding will allow us to accelerate our growth, particularly by developing new solutions and strengthening our presence in the private sector. We are excited to continue this journey with our historical partners while welcoming new ones," declared Chief Executive Officer, Clément Galic.

"Unseenlabs stands out for its innovative approach and its ability to redefine the standards of space observation of radio frequencies. We are convinced of its potential to stay a major global player. The decisive factors of our investment lie in their disruptive technology and the value-addition of their data, crucial for both state maritime missions and private sector markets," emphasized Etienne Moreau, partner at Supernova Invest.

Next month, Unseenlabs will launch two new satellites, BRO-12 and BRO-13, aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 as part of the Transporter-10 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base (USA).

About Unseenlabs

Unseenlabs is the world leading radio frequency (RF) data and solutions provider for maritime domain awareness. Its unique technology allows the geolocation and characterization of any vessel at sea, at any time of the day or night, anywhere on the globe, and in any weather conditions. Unseenlabs provides its customers with high added value data and solutions to fight against illegal activities at sea. For more information visit www.unseenlabs.space. Follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Unseenlabs.

