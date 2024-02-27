TYMPAHEALTH CELEBRATES WORLD HEARING DAY WITH A CALL TO ACTION FOR EAR AND HEARING HEALTH: DON'T WAIT, HEAR CLEAR

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares to mark World Hearing Day on March 3rd ,2024 TympaHealth stands at the forefront of advocating for global hearing health, awareness, and accessibility.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) over 5% of the world's population - 450 million people require rehabilitation to address their disabling hearing loss (including 34 million children).

In the UK 1 in 5 people are affected by ear and hearing health conditions, often falling to realise that they miss out on certain words and sounds.

Commonly seen as a sign of ageing, research shows that a social stigma remains prevalent, with people still waiting long periods of time before they get a hearing health assessment - often between seven and ten years.

But many factors can also affect ear and hearing health amongst younger demographics, including infections, wax build up, unsafe listening practices, amongst many others. As witnessed by the TympaHealth UK community of practitioners, both young and mature people suffer, and wait for long periods of time before getting their ear health checked.

World Hearing Day (Sunday 3rd March), designated by the World Health Organization, serves as an annual reminder of the importance of hearing health and the need for early identification and intervention for hearing loss. This year's theme, Together: Let's make ear and hearing care a reality for all! resonates deeply with the TympaHealth vision, to eliminate preventable hearing loss, so everyone can actively engage in life. It is for this reason that TympaHealth are proclaiming - Don't Wait, Hear Clear!

Ear and Hearing assessments can help identify any potential issues people may have related to their hearing. Early detection can help considerably with issues that, if left untreated, can severely impact quality of life.

TympaHealth is a leading provider of innovative hearing healthcare technology and reaffirm its commitment to improving access to quality hearing care services worldwide. The Tympa is the world's first all-in-one ear and hearing healthcare platform and allows digitised ear health assessments to be performed across both traditional clinical and community-based environments. By creating a solution that brings ENT expertise to community settings, Tympa increases cost-effective access to care and supports earlier disease detection.

"World Hearing Day serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact that hearing health has on individuals, families and communities worldwide" says Dr Krishan Ramadoo, Founder and CEO at TympaHealth, we are dedicated to equipping individuals with the knowledge and resources they need to safeguard their hearing health and enhance their quality of life.

To celebrate World Hearing Day TympaHealth will be promoting their Don't Wait, Hear Clear message across social media and encouraging their ear and hearing health practitioner network to do the same. TympaHealth hearing assessments are performed across sectors such as Pharmacy, Care, Audiology and the NHS. TympaHealth has established partnerships with providers including Walgreen, Boots Alliance, Sonova Day Lewis Pharmacy, Demant (Hidden Hearing), Bupa and the NHS.

