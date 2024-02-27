San Francisco, California and Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - In a pioneering move within the dental industry, Smile SF, led by Dr. Farah Sefidvash DDS in San Francisco, CA, and Excel Dental, co-directed by Dr. Susan R. Pan DDS and Dr. Chenxin (Cindy) Li in Hamilton, ON, have partnered with Weence, a leading digital healthcare platform, to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing care and providing advanced medical advice to patients.





Weence, renowned for its AI-driven platform that offers personalized medical advice in multiple languages, is breaking new ground by overcoming linguistic barriers and making quality healthcare accessible to a broader audience. "We are excited to join forces with Smile SF and Excel Dental in our mission to revolutionize patient education," said Brian Bateman, CEO of Weence. "Our technology enables us to provide efficient and accurate responses to patient inquiries, ensuring everyone has access to the information and care they need."





The collaboration between these dental practices and Weence signifies a significant leap forward in patient care and service efficiency. By integrating AI technology, Smile SF and Excel Dental can now offer more comprehensive care through prompt and accurate medical advice delivered via text or voice.

"As a dentist, my top priority is the well-being of my patients," stated Dr. Farah Sefidvash DDS, owner of Smile SF. "With the help of Weence's advanced technology, we can now enhance our service by providing quick and efficient responses to our patients' inquiries in multiple languages, overcoming linguistic barriers."





Dr. Susan R. Pan DDS of Excel Dental echoed this enthusiasm, "The adoption of Weence's AI technology is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care and convenience to our patients. This partnership allows us to stay at the forefront of the digital transformation in healthcare, ensuring we can meet our patients' needs with accuracy and ease."

This innovative approach to dental care is set to change the face of the industry, offering patients a more personalized and accessible healthcare experience. As Weence's AI technology continues to learn and evolve, the potential for improving patient outcomes and satisfaction grows, marking a new era in the integration of technology and healthcare.

About Smile SF: Smile SF is a premier dental practice located at 3012 Steiner St., Suite A, San Francisco, CA 94123. Led by Dr. Farah Sefidvash DDS, Smile SF is dedicated to providing top-quality dental care and service to its patients. For more information, call 415-922-2990.

About Excel Dental: Located at 49 East Avenue South, Hamilton, ON L8N 2T5, Excel Dental is co-directed by Dr. Susan R. Pan DDS and Dr. Chenxin (Cindy) Li DDS. Excel Dental is committed to incorporating advanced technology to enhance patient care. For appointments, call 905-529-2164.

About Weence: Weence is a leading digital healthcare platform offering AI-driven medical advice in multiple languages. By leveraging advanced technology, Weence aims to improve accessibility and quality of healthcare services globally. For more information, visit Weence.com.

