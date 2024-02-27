Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Nicholas M. Pawelk as BSA Officer

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leader in the payments and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") industry announced today it has appointed Nicholas M. Pawelk as Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") Officer.





For more than 20 years, Pawelk has successfully led teams in risk, regulatory, compliance, and operations within several financial institutions. His appointment builds on Evolve's ongoing commitment to continually assess and strengthen our compliance teams.

"Nick's background and knowledge of regulatory compliance within the financial industry brings value not only to Evolve, but to our fintech partners and, most importantly, the consumers," said Scott Stafford, President and CEO of Evolve. "We look forward to the extensive leadership and vast experience Nick will add to the team."

Throughout his career, Pawelk has served at every level in the risk and compliance management areas including serving as Senior Manager, Financial Services Advisory for Ernst & Young. From completely transforming a community bank risk management program into a leading BaaS risk management process to rolling out AI, Pawelk's expertise uniquely positions him as an industry leader.

"Embracing the intersection of innovation and compliance, I am excited to lead Evolve's commitment to the highest standards of compliance practices and financial integrity," Pawelk says. "I am committed to navigating the dynamic landscape of fintech, ensuring a secure and compliant environment for our clients."

Pawelk earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Quinnipiac University.

Contact Information

Thomas Holmes Jr.

SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

thomas.holmes@getevolved.com

866.367.2611

SOURCE: Evolve Bank & Trust

