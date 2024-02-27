CONQUERing Celebrates Three Consecutive Years on Inc. Magazine's Prestigious Lists of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / For the third year in a row, CONQUERing has been honored by Inc. Magazine, marking a significant achievement of sustained high growth. This year, CONQUERing proudly ranks No. 144 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies, based in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.





"Earning a spot on an Inc. list once is an honor; being recognized three years in a row is a testament to our consistent innovation and the enduring value we deliver to our customers" said Tammy Nelson, Founder and CEO of CONQUERing. "This achievement speaks volumes about our unwavering commitment to our mission and the trust our customers place in us."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these companies had an average growth rate of 134.06 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region's economy.

"Seeing our name on the Inc. list year after year fuels our drive to innovate and inspire," added Jake Nelson, Co-Creator of CONQUERing who leads the brand's product development efforts. "It's a tangible reminder that our work touches lives and contributes to a greater movement of empowerment."

CONQUERing's innovative approach to jewelry design and its dedication to creating meaningful, empowering products have been pivotal in its continued success. As a certified WBENC women-owned business, CONQUERing not only contributes to the Midwest's economy but also leads by example in promoting inclusivity and empowerment in the business community.

About CONQUERing

With more than 100,000 customers in 60+ countries, CONQUERing combines fashion with function. Recently featured at Milan Jewelry Week, our interchangeable jewelry designs feature authentic crystals, shapes, and hidden inspiring words. Used as a discreet fidget, our patented ring design has been proven to help reduce anxiety through an independent study conducted at UNC Chapel Hill. As a WBENC-certified women-owned business in Cincinnati, Ohio, our mission is to help people feel empowered and we donate a portion of our profits to charities that share our passion.

