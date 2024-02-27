HighLevel LLC: With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 401%, HighLevel Ranks No. 30 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list had an average growth rate of 135.43 percent.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Inc. magazine today revealed that HighLevel is No. 30 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southwest private companies, based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment- its independent small businesses.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 162 private companies had an average growth rate of 135.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 17,606 jobs and $14.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southwest. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do - they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is on a mission to propel agencies and professionals in numerous industries beyond their benchmarks for success by enhancing automation, improving communication, and fostering scalable growth in a user-friendly manner. At the core is our AI-powered all-in-one platform - crafted for sales, marketing, CRM, and more. We offer a white-labeled version for branding, strengthening market positions, and maximizing profitability.

HighLevel leaves an indelible mark on the tech community, the SaaS industry, and a diverse clientele. Initiatives like online communities underscore our commitment to knowledge sharing, collaboration, and industry empowerment. Beyond software, our comprehensive support includes accessible virtual meetings via video call and a wealth of resources, ensuring our customers not only succeed but excel.

At HighLevel, we're not just shaping the future of marketing, SaaS, and more; we're collaboratively empowering success - one innovative solution at a time.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For more information on methodology and Inc., visit www.inc.com.

