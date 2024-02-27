Empathy in Action: Covia Team Members Give Back

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / As an organization with an international footprint, Covia believes it's critical to invest in each of the many diverse communities that we live and work in. We are committed to driving positive change through companywide initiatives that empower Team Members to follow their passion for engagement. By giving back to the organizations that matter most to them, Team Members can put their time, energy, and financial support toward making their communities a better place. Through The Covia Foundation, our company's philanthropic arm, we continue to launch new initiatives that create opportunities to support our Team Members' generosity. In 2023, the Covia Foundation distributed over $1 million, supporting education, the environment, social equality, and health and wellness initiatives in our communities. We also saw a notable increase in the efforts from Team Members who are going into their own communities to support causes that matter to them. From volunteer firefighters and little league coaches to college mentors and event organizers - our Team Members are bringing Covia's ESG Values into their neighborhoods.

Investing in Community

With hundreds of communities in which we live and work, we believe the best way to make a positive change is to empower the Team Members who live in those areas. Through the Covia Community Investment Policy, Team Members can double the impact of their gifts with a match of up to $1,000 each year. They can also earn grant money for the charity of their choice for every 20 hours of volunteer time, and create other opportunities to invest in their passions. Every year, our Team Members spend a significant amount of time helping others. In 2023 alone, they collectively spent over 12,500 hours volunteering in their communities for causes they love. Twenty-five Team Members went above and beyond, volunteering over 200 hours each with organizations of their choice. The number of Team Members who reach this milestone has grown considerably since we launched the President's Volunteer Service Award - a program that recognizes individuals who spend over 200 hours a year volunteering. Several Team Members have earned recognition outside of Covia for their stellar volunteer efforts. For example, Scott Tincher, Director of Taxation, was recently recognized by College Now as the 2023 Volunteer of the Year for his work mentoring a first-generation college student in Ohio. From personal service projects and paid volunteer hours to record participation in Covia Cares Action Days across our footprint, we are proud of the growing number of Team Members who answer the call to make their communities a better place.

Covia Cares Action Days

In addition to individual volunteering efforts, our community outreach efforts through our Covia Cares Action Days continued to grow over the past year. These Action Days were created to encourage Covia facilities to plan local volunteer activities in their communities. Covia facilities mobilized for 34 Action Days in 2023, an increase from the previous year as participating plants expanded their efforts and new locations joined the effort. The combined initiatives led to more than 1,000 volunteer hours, with efforts ranging from stuffing teddy bears to participating in a walk for cancer.

Stories that Inspire: Teddy Bear Delivery

Team Members at the Covia Headquarters in Independence, Ohio, brought in unstuffed teddy bears that they assembled to send to children at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital as well as nonprofits United Way, Cornerstone of Hope, and A Kid Again. While this was originally planned as a Covia Cares Action "Day", it turned into a three-week project where Team Members stuffed nearly 400 teddy bears. Visiting Team Members from Covia Mexico stopped by the office during that period and ended up lending a helping hand. The team from Mexico was so inspired that they took the idea to their plants and stuffed even more teddy bears for charities and hospitals in their area.

Stories that Inspire: Lymphoma & Leukemia Light the Night Walk

In October 2023, Team Members from Covia's Tuscaloosa Plant gathered to participate in the annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) 'Light the Night' walk in Birmingham, Alabama, to celebrate and remember those affected by blood cancers. Gina Laney, the location's office administrator, planned and organized the walk for the plant, helping to raise nearly $3,000 for blood cancer research. Team Members at the plant joined the walk to support Gina, a Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer survivor. This moving event lit up Railroad Park to honor those battling blood cancers. Gold signified remembrance, red was for supporters, and white was for survivors. It was a beautiful and impactful night that attendees won't soon forget.

A Community Approach

We are incredibly grateful for the generous giving and volunteer spirit of our Team Members. They continue to inspire us as they give back and spread Covia's values to their communities. Thanks to the hard work of our partners and communities across the globe, we can make a serious impact through our time and resources. Covia is always looking for talented individuals to join our incredible team. If you are looking for an organization that shares your passion for giving back, consider checking out our careers page to find an opportunity near you.

