The Loomis Agency: Conscious Capitalism Conference to Convene Purpose-Driven Professionals in Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / The Dallas Chapter of Conscious Capitalism, Inc. (CCI) is hosting purpose-driven leaders from across the globe for the Conscious Capitalism Conference (Conference) in Dallas, TX, from May 9-10, 2024, at the downtown Dallas Fairmont Hotel for education, inspiration, and connections. John Mackey, a Co-Founder of the Conscious Capitalism movement and Co-Founder and former CEO of Whole Foods Market, will address the audience of business leaders who are at the forefront of driving the intersection of purpose and profit, building long-term success and transformational impact by following the tenets of the Conscious Capitalism movement.

"With its vibrant business climate and numerous corporate headquarters, Dallas is ideally positioned to host this national gathering of thought leaders and growth drivers," said Brian Wing, CEO of LJB CPA firm and current Chair of the Dallas Chapter of Conscious Capitalism.

The Conference is being spearheaded by three local Dallas Chapter corporate members including Improving, led by CEO Curtis Hite, who serves on the Board of Directors of Conscious Capitalism, Inc., The LOOMIS Agency, led by CEO Mike Sullivan, Chair-Elect of Conscious Capitalism Dallas, and LJB CPA, led by CEO Brian Wing, Chair of Conscious Capitalism Dallas. Bethany Hilton, Improving's Director of Corporate Affairs, and Brian Wing are co-producing the event with support from Andrea Giannini, Sr. Manager of Programs and Events, Conscious Capitalism, Inc., along with a team of individuals from Improving, LOOMIS, and CCI.

The Conscious Capitalism Conference hosted by Dallas looks to attract business professionals who may already be aligned with the business framework of Conscious Capitalism and also those who are new to the concept of purpose-driven business but are interested in improving profitability, employee engagement, social impact, and even personal job satisfaction by operating with a stakeholder mindset and a Higher Purpose.

Prominent large companies in Dallas were founding members of the Dallas Chapter of Conscious Capitalism, including The Container Store, Interstate Batteries, and TD Industries. The movement also attracted small- to mid-sized companies like STAGEN, Marketwave, Jabian Consulting, and Energyby5, among others, that were drawn to this reframing of traditional capitalism that put purpose at the center of business growth and engagement. These and many other companies have helped redefine long-term success in business by considering the triple bottom line - otherwise known as the three P's: Profit, People, and Planet - or a win-win-win for elevating humanity through business.

About Conscious Capitalism Inc.

Conscious Capitalism, Inc. (CCI) is the steward of the Conscious Capitalism movement and management philosophy, abiding by the core belief that business is good, ethical, noble, and heroic. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, CCI pursues its Higher Purpose of elevating humanity through business by supporting business leaders to run their businesses in a conscious way so that billions of people can flourish. The organization has a community of local chapters, virtual programs, and major events like its annual Conscious Capitalism CEO Summit. Prominent organizations that follow Conscious Capitalism include Patagonia, Southwest Airlines, Costco, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, The Motley Fool, and Whole Foods Market.

About Conscious Capitalism Dallas

The Dallas Chapter of Conscious Capitalism was founded in 2015 by some of the Dallas-area early adopters of Conscious Capitalism, including executives from The Container Store, Interstate Batteries, Studio Movie Grill, STAGEN, Improving, driversselect (now EchoPark) TDIndustries, Marketwave, and more. The chapter serves as a resource and a community for leaders on their purpose-driven journeys to elevate humanity through business.

# # #

Media Contact:

Bethany Hilton, Improving

bethany.hilton@improving.com

315-690-2119

SOURCE: The Loomis Agency

View the original press release on accesswire.com