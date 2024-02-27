Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Pronto Solutions Alliance Inc. ("PSA") is pleased to announce their attendance at the upcoming Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference in Toronto Ontario from March 3 - 6, 2024. PSA invites attendees to visit Booth 337 to discuss mine operation management and how ERP software can provide immediate benefit in areas of financials, project management and maintenance planning and control.

At the conference, PSA will be showcasing its Pronto Xi Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software and FlowCentric Processware Business Process Management (BPM) solutions. PSA is a leading ERP solutions provider to Canadian mining, delivering a complete mine management solution that is designed to produce a quick ROI and is suitable for both exploration and production stage mines.

Please visit us at the 2024 PDAC, South Building, Booth 337 held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, on March 3-6.

About Pronto Solutions Alliance Inc.

Pronto Solutions Alliance Inc. (PSA) helps businesses reach and exceed their potential through industry-focused implementations of Enterprise Resource Planning software. PSA is the leading North American reseller of Pronto Xi ERP Business Software with offices located in Toronto, Canada, Minneapolis, USA, and satellite offices located worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.psainc.ca

About Pronto Software

Pronto Software is a developer of award-winning business management and analytics solutions. Pronto Xi, our ERP software, integrates accounting, operational and mobile features in a single system - optimizing business processes and unlocking actionable insights. Over 1,500 organizations have leveraged our industry experience and innovation to increase growth and revenue.

For more information, please visit: www.pronto.net

About FlowCentric Technologies

FlowCentric Technologies develops, implements, and supports the process automation and management platform, FlowCentric Processware. In addition to creating custom business solutions, the BPM platform is used to manage and coordinate data before it is recorded in the company's ERP. This ensures that only high-quality data is input into the ERP, resulting in improved analytics, accurate decision-making, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved regulatory compliance.

For more information, please visit: www.flowcentric.com

Contact Information

(888) 501-6055

info@psainc.ca

