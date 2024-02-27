BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently recognized by Training Industry, Inc. as a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top 20 sales training and enablement company," said Rene Groeneveld, Global Head of BTS's Sales and Marketing Center of Expertise. "In 2023, BTS continued to spearhead cutting-edge innovations in go-to-market strategy and activation, including new and simplified sales methodologies, and AI-driven coaching for reps and managers. We're deeply honored by our clients' trust in pioneering these advancements, and eager to collaborate on unlocking new pathways to success."

BTS was selected based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the sales training market

Client and user representation

Business performance and growth

"This year's Top 20 Sales Training companies offered a breadth of sales training solutions for all types of sales roles and topics. These innovative organizations utilize learning technologies and an array of delivery options, such as sales enablement platforms or AI-enabled coaching, to fit the sales training needs of any organization," said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "Through research and innovation, these organizations keep their frameworks up-to-date, staying knowledgeable on new selling trends and how to achieve the best results."

View the full list here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Our courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227346750/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Rick Cheatham

CMO

rick.cheatham@bts.com

+1 (512) 897-9594