The CE Shop LLC: The CE Shop Launches ProPath, New Real Estate Professional Development Coursework Designed to Help Agents Compete and Thrive Faster in Today's Market

Leading Real Estate Educator Redefines Professional Excellence in Changing Industry Marketplace

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / The CE Shop announced the launch of a new line of professional development learning, Pro Path, for real estate professionals across the country. ProPath is non-regulatory coursework and is unique in the real estate industry. Courses meet agents at whatever level they are in their career to deliver focused, skill-based lessons in proven proprietary learning methodologies designed to help agents level-up crucial business skills quickly and effectively.





ProPath Certification Badges





With the overall goal of giving agents a leg up on the competition and mastering business skills that take other agents months or years to learn by trial-and-error, ProPath is positioned to become the new mark of agent expertise in the real estate industry.

Dan Harris, President and Chief Revenue Officer states, "In a market that requires agents to constantly look for new ways to set themselves apart, ProPath can save so much time on agent development and advancement, especially for those just starting out in a new career." He added, "This accelerates production time to support agents and brokers versus the usual strain on resources needed for the early development of agents. Training of this quality gets agents feeling and sounding like seasoned pros, so I can't find any reason not to add it to your growth plan."

Courses are delivered in programs designed around an overall learning goal, with each program consisting of three individual courses. The first program launched, the Real Estate Career Kickstarter program, was designed for newer agents and delivers learning for foundational tactics that include:

Formulating a business plan

Integrating 30/60/90-day plans

Building a core lead network

Creating an ongoing marketing cycle

Building negotiation skills

There are more intensive programs, like the 2024 Real Estate Success Builder and Real Estate Business Builder, that cover more complex topics like pricing strategies and tax planning. Plus, there will be a myriad of courses announced throughout 2024 that will expand the use case for such coursework for additional professions.

To explore, or get started in, a ProPath program, visit the ProPath professional development website.

About ProPath by The CE Shop

ProPath is a breakthrough offering by The CE Shop aimed at helping students grow their careers, make more money, and be the best at what they do through professional development and training. For more than two decades, The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces and provides quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

