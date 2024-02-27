DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 07/03/2024

Please note that on NAV 07/03/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ISIN ETF Name LU2182388822 Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF MXN Hedged Acc LU2109786744 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) LU2109786660 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) LU2182388319 Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) FR0011869338 Lyxor PEA Corée (MSCI Korea) UCITS ETF - Capi. FR0010655761 Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF LU1834988195 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Acc LU2082995734 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Dist LU1834988435 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Acc LU2082998670 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Dist LU2056738490 Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

- Impact on Primary Market:

The last tradable NAV on the primary market and last order placing date and cut-off for the below ETFs is described in the below table:

ISIN Ticker ETF Name Last Order Placing Cutt off Last Tradable date NAV LU2182388822 PR1TX Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF MXN Hedged 05/03/2024 12 :30PM 05/03/2024 IX Acc CET LU2109786744 SBIE Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR 29/02/2024 12:30pm 29/02/2024 GY (C) CET LU2109786660 SBIU Amundi MSCI USA ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR 29/02/2024 12:30pm 29/02/2024 GY (C) CET LU2182388319 PABE Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS 29/02/2024 12:30pm 29/02/2024 FP ETF DR (C) CET FR0011869338 PKRW Lyxor PEA Corée (MSCI Korea) UCITS ETF - Capi. 28/02/2024 5:15pm CET 29/02/2024 FP FR0010655761 CUK LN Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF 29/02/2024 4:20pm CET 29/02/2024 LU1834988195 LMDA Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Acc 29/02/2024 2:45pm CET 29/02/2024 GY LU2082995734 CBTV Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Dist 29/02/2024 2:45pm CET 29/02/2024 SW LU1834988435 LRET Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Acc 29/02/2024 3:00pm CET 29/02/2024 GY LU2082998670 RTAD Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Dist 29/02/2024 3:00pm CET 29/02/2024 SW LU2056738490 CLEU Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) 29/02/2024 2:30pm CET 29/02/2024 FP UCITS ETF - Acc

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets for the below ETFs is described in the below table:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Last Trading date (after the Currency close) Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF FR0010655761 CUK LN GBX 27/02/2024 Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS LU2056738490 CLEU USD 27/02/2024 ETF - Acc LN

- Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date 27/02/2024 Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 01/03/2024 29/02/2024 Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 05/03/2024 Liquidation NAV 07/03/2024 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 08/03/2024

