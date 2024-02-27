Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Dow Jones News
27.02.2024 | 17:31
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 07/03/2024

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 07/03/2024 
27-Feb-2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 07/03/2024

Please note that on NAV 07/03/2024 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ISIN     ETF Name 
LU2182388822 Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF MXN Hedged Acc 
LU2109786744 Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) 
LU2109786660 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR (C) 
LU2182388319 Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) 
FR0011869338 Lyxor PEA Corée (MSCI Korea) UCITS ETF - Capi. 
FR0010655761 Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF 
LU1834988195 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Acc 
LU2082995734 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Dist 
LU1834988435 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Acc 
LU2082998670 Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Dist 
LU2056738490 Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

- Impact on Primary Market:

The last tradable NAV on the primary market and last order placing date and cut-off for the below ETFs is described in the below table: 

ISIN     Ticker ETF Name                       Last Order Placing Cutt off  Last Tradable 
                                     date              NAV 
LU2182388822 PR1TX Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF MXN Hedged  05/03/2024     12 :30PM  05/03/2024 
       IX   Acc                                   CET 
LU2109786744 SBIE  Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR 29/02/2024     12:30pm  29/02/2024 
       GY   (C)                                   CET 
LU2109786660 SBIU  Amundi MSCI USA ESG Universal Select UCITS ETF DR  29/02/2024     12:30pm  29/02/2024 
       GY   (C)                                   CET 
LU2182388319 PABE  Amundi MSCI Europe Climate Paris Aligned PAB UCITS  29/02/2024     12:30pm  29/02/2024 
       FP   ETF DR (C)                                CET 
FR0011869338 PKRW  Lyxor PEA Corée (MSCI Korea) UCITS ETF - Capi.    28/02/2024     5:15pm CET 29/02/2024 
       FP 
FR0010655761 CUK LN Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF             29/02/2024     4:20pm CET 29/02/2024 
LU1834988195 LMDA  Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Acc     29/02/2024     2:45pm CET 29/02/2024 
       GY 
LU2082995734 CBTV  Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Media UCITS ETF - Dist    29/02/2024     2:45pm CET 29/02/2024 
       SW 
LU1834988435 LRET  Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Acc    29/02/2024     3:00pm CET 29/02/2024 
       GY 
LU2082998670 RTAD  Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Retail UCITS ETF - Dist    29/02/2024     3:00pm CET 29/02/2024 
       SW 
LU2056738490 CLEU  Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR)  29/02/2024     2:30pm CET 29/02/2024 
       FP   UCITS ETF - Acc

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets for the below ETFs is described in the below table: 

ETF Name                        ISIN     Ticker Trading    Last Trading date (after the 
                                      Currency   close) 
Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF              FR0010655761 CUK LN GBX      27/02/2024 
Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS LU2056738490 CLEU  USD      27/02/2024 
ETF - Acc                              LN

- Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
                     27/02/2024 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 
                     01/03/2024 
                     29/02/2024 
Last Tradable NAV on the Primary Market 
                     05/03/2024 
Liquidation NAV             07/03/2024 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date  08/03/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0010655761, LU2056738490 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CUK,CLEU 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 306359 
EQS News ID:  1846483 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846483&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 27, 2024 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

