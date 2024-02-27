Today, Italian technology company Bending Spoons officially opened its new headquarters in Milan, in the Porta Nuova district. The opening follows an €8.5-million project led by architectural and interior design firm Nomade Architettura, and realized under the construction management of general contractor Taramelli.

The new Bending Spoons HQ spans three floors of a modern building developed and managed by COIMA. The property has been awarded both LEED and WELL Gold certifications, which are among the highest possible recognitions for environmental sustainability and occupant well-being. Features include private terraces, eclectically designed meeting and focus rooms, and a multifunctional canteen with a game area and bar.

"We set out to create one of the best workspaces in the world," said Nicolle Wasserman, project lead on the Bending Spoons side. "And while the ultimate test will be in seeing how Spooners thrive here, we believe we may well have succeeded. Every decision about every detail was intensely focused on functionality and aesthetics, and heavily informed by the wants and needs expressed by Spooners themselves. This office," she added, "is more than just a physical space to support and inspire our Spooners. It's a manifestation of our commitment to their potential and growth."

Earlier in February, Bending Spoons closed a new equity financing round. Durable Capital Partners LP joined existing investors Baillie Gifford, Cox Enterprises, NB Renaissance, NUO Capital, and StarTIP (controlled by Tamburi Investment Partners) in participating in the round. The round injected $155 million of equity and valued Bending Spoons at approximately $2.55 billion post-money.

The new capital will help support new acquisitions for Bending Spoons, following the January 2024 acquisitions of the award-winning mobile app suite Mosaic, and Meetup, the renowned US-based community-building platform that has over 60 million registered users around the world.

For photos and video footage of the new Bending Spoons HQ, contact press@bendingspoons.com stating your publication.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons was founded in 2013 and is based in Milan, Italy. The company has served over half a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Meetup, Remini, and Splice.

About Nomade Architettura

Nomade Architecture and Interior Design is an architectural firm based in Milan, Italy. It was founded by Selina Bertola in 2010 and operates in the field of architecture and interior design in Italy and abroad.

About Taramelli

Taramelli, a company with a solid entrepreneurial history spanning more than 30 years, began as a design company, grew, developed, and evolved into a construction company. Today it is a general contractor, a leader in the high-end private building sector. From residential to tertiary office and hospitality, from commercial to luxury retail, from industrial to advanced tertiary, it operates in real estate initiatives promoted by national and international clients.

About COIMA

COIMA specializes in the investment, development, and management of Italian real estate assets on behalf of institutional investors, with an integrated approach to ESG impact. COIMA Holding controls the operating companies including COIMA SGR, an investment asset manager that manages over 30 real estate funds with more than 10 billion euros in investments; COIMA REM, a development and property manager, which over more than 40 years has developed and managed properties spanning over 5 million square meters; COIMA HT, which operates in the technology sector to support the digital enablement of physical spaces.

