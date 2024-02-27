EQS-News: Linde plc
Linde Increases Dividend 9%
Woking, UK, February 27, 2024 - Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 9% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.39 per share. This marks the 31st consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company's stock.
The dividend is payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2024.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
