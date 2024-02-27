IntelligenceBank's New Facial Recognition Capability Improves Talent Usage Management and Compliance

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / IntelligenceBank, the platform that empowers global marketing teams to go to market faster, maintain brand integrity across channels and maintain legal compliance, adds to its AI-assisted capabilities with significantly faster and more accurate face recognition.

IntelligenceBank Facial Recognition

IntelligenceBank's new AI-powered facial recognition capability improves talent usage management and compliance.

The upgrade saves countless hours for marketing teams using IntelligenceBank, who upload on average more than 5,000 content assets each year. Executive leadership changes, talent rights expiration, legal compliance requirements and other scenarios require marketers to spend vast amounts of time hunting for images that require modifications or deletion. The latest update leverages advanced artificial intelligence to significantly accelerate the process of identifying and finding people featured in content.

This enhancement is part of IntelligenceBank's Asset Intelligence package, a suite of features utilizing AI to optimize the efficiency of marketing teams while safeguarding brand and legal compliance. The upgrade is part of IntelligenceBank's overall AI-assisted marketing workflows, which also include object recognition, audio and video transcriptions, closed captioning and more.

Here are some of the ways the world's leading brands are leveraging IntelligenceBank's facial recognition capability:

Talent Usage Management: Users can rapidly identify all instances of a specific person featured in advertisements, product shots or other scenarios, ensuring adherence to usage agreements and mitigating the risk of breaches.

Users can rapidly identify all instances of a specific person featured in advertisements, product shots or other scenarios, ensuring adherence to usage agreements and mitigating the risk of breaches. Executive Image Identification and Removal: Removal of images containing senior executives who may have recently departed a business is a fast and seamless process.

Removal of images containing senior executives who may have recently departed a business is a fast and seamless process. Healthcare and Higher Education Compliance: Minimizing legal and compliance risks associated with using unapproved images of unpaid talent in promotional materials.

"As with all our AI initiatives, this will provide far greater productivity and accuracy while helping our customers reduce risk," said Tessa Court, CEO at IntelligenceBank. "This is the first of several additional AI-powered initiatives on our product roadmap, and aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that keep our customers at the forefront of efficiency and regulatory adherence."

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading digital asset management, brand portal and marketing operations platform. Used by over 800,000+ users in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank employs AI and automation to ensure brands reach the market quickly, maintain brand consistency and adhere to regulatory compliance. Enterprise customers include Hyatt, Hertz, ING and KFC, with offices located in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Contact Information:

William Tyree

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@intelligencebank.com

SOURCE: IntelligenceBank

View the original press release on newswire.com.