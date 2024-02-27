Bank Of Idaho Holding Co: Michael Day Appointed to Bank of Idaho Board of Directors

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Bank of Idaho announced the appointment of Michael Day, Operations and Account Manager at Sunfair Marketing, a Division of Leinad Resources, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Day's experience and accomplishments in operations, account management, and corporate leadership will make a significant impact on the bank's strategic direction and growth.

"Michael has a keen eye for detail and a robust set of skills, particularly in agricultural production and logistics," said Bank of Idaho Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Newgard. "He has been a driving force in the success of the companies he serves, blending his operational expertise with a strategic vision for continued growth and excellence."

Day currently serves as the Operations & Account Manager at Sunfair Marketing, a Division of Leinad Resources, Inc., where he has been instrumental in managing multiple accounts, ensuring the delivery of top-grade fruit to companies specializing in processing juices, ciders, chips, and sauce products. His expertise lies in handling various types of fruit, with a particular emphasis on apples, cherries, and pears.

In his role, Day oversees the full, end to end process, from purchasing products from suppliers and coordinating logistics to maintaining quality assurance and ensuring compliance with food safety and organic certification regulations.

"Joining the Board of Directors at Bank of Idaho is a tremendous honor and an exciting opportunity," said Day. "I am eager to bring my operational expertise and strategic vision to contribute to the bank's continued excellence and advancement in Eastern Washington and beyond."

Additionally, Day holds the position of Corporate Vice President at Sunfair Commercial Leasing, Inc., where he manages the leasing activities of the company, focusing on operational leases for a variety of equipment, particularly in the trucking sector. His role extends to the management of real estate under D. A. Arthur Inc., and as Corporate Vice President of Leinad Resources, Inc., he oversees the daily operations of various subsidiaries within the corporation.

Day earned his Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Languages & Cultures from Washington State University, with an emphasis on Spanish Language and Cultures and a minor in French. His multilingual abilities, fluency in Spanish, and proficiency in French further enhance his skills and abilities.

Bank of Idaho is a regional community bank providing a range of business, personal, commercial, mortgage, and wealth management products and services to customers and communities across Idaho and Eastern Washington. Bank of Idaho Holding Company common stock is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol "BOID." For more information, visit www.bankofidaho.com.

###

Contact: Matt Borud, Bank of Idaho

Phone: 208.412.2322

Email: mattborud@bankofidaho.net

SOURCE: Bank Of Idaho Holding Co.

View the original press release on accesswire.com