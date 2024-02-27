Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announce that it has won the French Deal of The Year award for the financing of the acquisition of Majorel in 2023, by Global Capital, the leading provider of international financial market data and information. The award was presented at the Syndicated Loans 2023 ceremony held in London on February 21, 2024, attended by over 300 European financial market professionals.

For more than 20 years, the Global Capital Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance Private Debt awards have recognized the best financial transactions. Winners are selected based on a survey of market participants.

Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy CEO and Group CFO of Teleperformance, said: "I share the pride of the entire Teleperformance team who contributed to the success of the Majorel acquisition. This recognition rewards months of preparation for this transaction, among the largest in France in 2023."

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people who currently speak more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

