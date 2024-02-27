ASM International NV: ASM nominates Martin van den Brink to Supervisory Board

Almere, The Netherlands

February 27, 2024, 6.00 p.m. CET



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the nomination of Martin van den Brink for appointment to its Supervisory Board. His appointment will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 13, 2024.

A member of the Board of Management of ASML since 1999, Mr Van den Brink (1957) brings more than three decades of experience and leadership in the semiconductor industry.

After he joined the then newly founded ASML as an engineer in 1984, Martin became Vice President Technology (CTO) in 1995. In 1999, he was appointed member of the Management Board of ASML, and in 2013, he was appointed Chief Technology Officer and President. In his leading role at the company, he was key to driving ASML's growth and technological innovations that have helped shape the entire semiconductor industry.

Martin van den Brink has received many awards for his contributions to technology innovation and the semiconductor industry, including the IEEE Cledo Brunetti Award, the Robert N Noyce Medal and an honorary doctorate from the University of Amsterdam. He's also a Knight of the Order of the Dutch Lion (Orde van de Nederlandse Leeuw).

Martin van den Brink, a Dutch national, earned a degree in electrical engineering from HTS Arnhem (HAN University of Applied Sciences) and a degree in physics from the University of Twente. In the autumn of 2023 Mr. Van den Brink announced his retirement from ASML, as of April 2024.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of the Supervisory Board commented: "We are delighted to propose Martin van den Brink for appointment to the Supervisory Board of ASM. It goes without saying that with his strong track record as one of the world's top leaders in the semiconductor industry, and driver of innovation and growth, Martin will make an invaluable contribution to our Supervisory Board and ASM. We are proud to nominate him for this role."

The Supervisory Board intends to establish a new Technology Committee chaired by Martin van den Brink upon his appointment by the AGM, which can serve as a sparring partner for the Management Board and assist the Supervisory Board in assessing market developments in the field of technology and the innovation roadmap. With Martin as a new member, and with the recently announced nomination of Tania Micki, the Supervisory Board will consist of seven members.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

