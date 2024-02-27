Regulatory News:

(BOURSE:SGRO)

27 February 2024

SEGRO PLC

PLACING TO FUND PROFITABLE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO" or the "Company" or the "Group") today announces its intention to conduct a placing to raise approximately £800 million of gross proceeds through the issue of new ordinary shares of 10 pence per share (the "Placing Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Placing

In addition to the Placing, there will be a separate offer made by the Company of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Retail Offer Shares") at the Placing Price (as defined below) (the "Retail Offer"), to provide retail investors in the UK only with an opportunity to acquire Retail Offer Shares. A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the Retail Offer and its terms.

Highlights

Proposed Placing and Retail Offer of new ordinary shares to raise approximately £800 million of gross proceeds and representing approximately 7.5 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. The holders of Placing Shares and Retail Offer Shares will be eligible to receive the 2023 Final Dividend, payable in May 2024, if approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

New equity will allow the Group to pursue additional growth opportunities, including new and existing development projects and to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities which may arise, whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet.

As announced with its Full Year 2023 results on 16 February 2024, the occupier markets in which SEGRO has chosen to focus its prime portfolio remain favourable and this, combined with constrained supply, is resulting in continuing rental growth.

Market expectations for lower interest rates, if sustained, should provide a positive backdrop for a recovery of investment market sentiment as the year progresses. SEGRO is well-placed for further attractive growth as asset values start to bottom-out, rents continue to grow, and developments offer attractive profitability.

In the next three years, SEGRO expects to increase its passing rents by more than 50 per cent through capturing embedded reversion and developing projects within its existing land bank.

The additional capital from this Placing and Retail Offer, together with SEGRO's land bank in UK and Continental European prime urban and logistics centres, as well as the relatively short build-time for warehouse space, provides flexibility and optionality to accelerate growth in response to occupier demand.

SEGRO has a sizeable development pipeline that it estimates has the potential to deliver over £440 million of additional rent, requiring development capital expenditure of over £3.8 billion (including buildings under construction). It expects to develop over a third of this over the next three years, and also intends to commence infrastructure works of £350 million to unlock future development opportunities. Investment into the development programme, including these spends, is expected to be approximately £600 million per annum. The anticipated yield on cost (total development cost including land and infrastructure expenditure) on new developments in the pipeline averages between 7 and 8 per cent.

Data centre projects within this land bank, as well as redevelopment opportunities within the existing portfolio such as on the Slough Trading Estate, combine to give the potential for 1.2 GW of new capacity across 24 sites in the UK and Continental Europe. The rental income from sites within the land bank has the potential to triple the £50 million headline rent currently attributed to this customer sector, with additional upside from redevelopment of the existing portfolio (which is not included within the development pipeline). The current development programme includes two pre-let data centres which are expected to deliver a yield on cost of over 10 per cent.

As investment markets stabilise, SEGRO expects to see the emergence of potentially attractive asset acquisition opportunities. SEGRO believes that it has a significant competitive advantage here given its established local platforms and stakeholder relationships, strong balance sheet, significant liquidity, and its unsecured funding model.

The new equity raised will be supplemented by SEGRO's disciplined approach to capital recycling and SEGRO continues to expect to dispose of between one and two percent of its gross asset value each year.

Background to the Placing and Retail Offer

SEGRO owns and manages one of the highest quality, best located and most modern portfolios of industrial and logistics space in Europe, covering 10.4 million square metres of space, valued at £20.7 billion as at 31 December 2023 (£17.8 billion including joint ventures at share). Two-thirds of this portfolio comprises urban warehouses (and data centres) concentrated in and around Europe's major cities, where supply of modern warehouse space vital to servicing growing populations and the digital economy is particularly constrained. The remaining one-third of the portfolio consists of big box warehouses, located at key logistics hubs, which are used for large-scale centralised distribution and fulfilment.

Occupier markets have remained favourable through the recent period of macroeconomic uncertainty due to the continued presence of long-term structural drivers. These include the explosion of data and the digitalisation of business and society, including continued growth in e-commerce volumes and demand for data centres (for which the EMEA market is expected to triple in size by 2028, according to research by JLL); supply chain optimisation to drive cost savings, improve customer service and provide greater resilience; increased focus on sustainability; and urbanisation the long-term trend for urban population growth which creates greater demand for warehouse space, whilst reducing the supply of available land.

Vacancy levels remain low across SEGRO's chosen sub-markets and a lack of available land and difficult planning processes, as well as increased funding costs and reduced availability of development financing, limit the potential supply response and have already resulted in a significant reduction in speculative construction starts in the UK and other markets. This supply-demand tension is expected to drive further rental growth in line with SEGRO's medium-term expectations of between two and six per cent per annum.

SEGRO believes that market expectations for lower interest rates, if sustained, should provide a positive backdrop for a recovery of investment market sentiment as the year progresses, with the industrial and logistics sector likely to recover more quickly than wider real estate assets due to the strong fundamentals and positive rental growth outlook. In addition, after a period of elevated inflation, construction costs are moderating which, when combined with continued strong demand and limited new supply, create supportive conditions for development at attractive returns.

Use of the proceeds of the Placing and Retail Offer

SEGRO last raised equity in June 2020. Since then it has deployed £2.2 billion in development capital expenditure (including on infrastructure), £3.1 billion on acquisitions (including land purchases) and made disposals of £1.4 billion.This Placing and the Retail Offer will provide SEGRO with additional capital and the flexibility to accelerate existing, and pursue additional, development-led growth opportunities, and to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities which may arise, whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Development pipeline

SEGRO is currently onsite with, is in the final stages of, or has signed contracts for, development projects equating to £71 million of headline rent and which require capital expenditure of £342 million to complete them. Once fully let, these projects are expected to deliver a yield on total development cost (including land) of 7.4 per cent, or a 12.1 per cent yield on new money (i.e. total development costs excluding land already on the balance sheet).

Current development pipeline: At 31 December 2023, SEGRO had development projects approved, contracted or under construction representing £183 million of remaining capital expenditure and £51 million of annualised gross rental income (SEGRO share) when fully let. The projects are 62 per cent let or pre-let and should yield approximately 7.3 per cent on total development cost when fully let.

Near-term development pipeline: At 31 December 2023, SEGRO had development projects either pre-let (subject to planning) or in advanced discussions, representing £159 million of future capital expenditure and £20 million of annualised gross rental income (SEGRO share) when fully let. The projects will be 100 per cent let or pre-let and should yield approximately 7.6 per cent on total development cost when complete.

In addition to these immediate projects, SEGRO has a sizeable land bank on which it expects to commence development over the next five to seven years, requiring £3.5 billion of further investment and delivering over £370 million of potential headline rent based on current rental levels and costs.

Infrastructure on big box logistics sites: Within the total land bank are a small number of sites which require infrastructure expenditure to unlock the development opportunity. The largest is an exceptionally rare site at Radlett, a prime location just outside London acquired during 2023, which requires approximately £350 million of infrastructure investment to facilitate construction of a rail-connected, big box logistics park from 2026.

Data centre sites: SEGRO has identified 24 sites within its land bank, and also through redevelopment of older industrial space in its existing portfolio, that combine to create potential for 1.2 GW of additional data centre capacity across the UK and Continental Europe. The yield on cost for these projects ranges from 8 to 12 per cent. The sites within the land bank could more than triple the current £50 million of headline rent attributed to the data centre sector (c.7 per cent of Group headline rent at 31 December 2023), with further upside from redevelopment opportunities within the existing portfolio (which are not included in the land bank). The data centre sector is seeing significant growth fuelled by increased demand for data (including from the rise of artificial intelligence). Supply is constrained due to planning and power availability, but SEGRO is in a strong position to exploit this trend due to well-located land that it controls. This includes the redevelopment of older buildings on the Slough Trading Estate (which Management believes to be the second largest hub of data centres globally), as well as the offices along its Bath Road frontage, both of which have access to a resilient, private power network, as well as additional sites across Europe.

SEGRO therefore expects to invest approximately £600 million on development and infrastructure this year and a similar amount in 2025, with significant flexibility to accelerate this in response to occupier demand. The Group believes it is very well placed to take advantage of the increasing number of development opportunities that are expected to emerge as the macroeconomic environment improves and the supply of new, sustainable warehousing remains constrained.

Acquisitions of investment assets

SEGRO continues to focus most of its capital investment on its development programme. However, it also expects to see the emergence of potentially attractive asset acquisition opportunities in line with SEGRO's investment criteria in terms of returns, location and quality.

Availability and cost of financing represents a challenge for many market participants, which provides SEGRO with a competitive advantage given its strong balance sheet, significant liquidity and its unsecured funding model. This is in addition to SEGRO's other longstanding competitive advantages, including extensive in-country experience, a wide network of local stakeholder contacts and access to off-market transactions.

Shareholder Consultation

The Company has consulted with a number of its leading shareholders regarding the rationale for the Placing and the Retail Offer and their non-pre-emptive nature, ahead of this Announcement. Feedback from this consultation was supportive and, as a result, the Board's firm belief is that the Placing and the Retail Offer are in the best interests of shareholders and will promote the success of the Company.

The proposed issue and allotment of the Placing Shares and the Retail Offer Shares is within the existing shareholder authorities granted to the Company at its most recent Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2023.

Details of the Placing

Morgan Stanley Co International plc ("Morgan Stanley") and UBS AG London Branch ("UBS", and together with Morgan Stanley, the "Joint Bookrunners") are acting as Joint Bookrunners and Corporate Brokers in connection with the Placing. Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") and BNP PARIBAS ("BNPP")are acting as co-bookrunners in connection with the Placing (Barclays and BNPP together, the "Co-Bookrunners" and together with the Joint Bookrunners, the "Banks

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and the Appendix together being the "Announcement"). The Joint Bookrunners will today commence a bookbuilding process in respect of the Placing (the "Bookbuild"). The price per ordinary share at which the Placing Shares are to be placed (the "Placing Price") will be decided at the close of the Bookbuild. The book will open with immediate effect following this Announcement. The timing of the closing of the book, pricing and allocations are at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners and SEGRO. Details of the Placing Price, the number of Placing Shares and the number of Retail Offer Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

The Placing Shares, if issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List (the "Official List") of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") and to be admitted to listing and trading on Euronext in Paris, France ("Euronext Paris") (together, "Admission"). Settlement for the Placing Shares and Admission is expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) 9.00 a.m. (Paris time) on 1 March 2024. The Placing is conditional, among other things, upon Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement between the Company and the Banks (the "Placing Agreement") not being terminated in accordance with its terms. The Appendix sets out further information relating to the Bookbuild and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

The Retail Offer will be made on the terms outlined in a separate announcement to be made shortly regarding the Retail Offer and its terms.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important notices" section of this Announcement. Investors who have chosen to participate in the Placing, by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares, will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions herein, and to be providing the representations, warranties, agreements, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in the terms and conditions in this Announcement.

The person responsible for arranging release of this Announcement on behalf of SEGRO is Stephanie Murton.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227404664/en/

Contacts:

For further information on the Announcement, please contact:

SEGRO plc: +44 (0) 20 7451 9048

David Sleath, Chief Executive

Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer

Harry Stokes, Commercial Finance Director

Claire Mogford, Head of Investor Relations

Morgan Stanley (Joint Bookrunner) +44 (0) 20 7425 8000

Nick White

Tom Perry

Saravanan Nagappan

Jessica Pauley

Emma Whitehouse

UBS Investment Bank (Joint Bookrunner) +44 (0) 20 7567 8000

Fergus Horrobin

Jonathan Retter

Aadhar Patel

George Dracup

Alex Bloch

Media enquiries:

Gary Gaskarth, External Communications Manager +44 (0) 20 7451 9069

Richard Sunderland, FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Eve Kirmatzis, FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000