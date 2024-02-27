Regulatory News:

(BOURSE:SGRO)

27 FEBRUARY 2024

SEGRO plc

RETAIL OFFER VIA PRIMARYBID

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a retail offer via PrimaryBid of new ordinary shares (the "Retail Shares") of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Retail Offer

As separately announced today, the Company is conducting a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares (the "Placing Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Placing") through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuilding Process"). The price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed (the "Placing Price") will be determined at the close of the Bookbuilding Process.

The issue price for the Retail Shares will be equal to the Placing Price.

Reasons for the Retail Offer

Whilst the Placing has been structured as a non-pre-emptive offer within the Company's existing authorities from shareholders for non-pre-emptive offers so as to minimise cost, time to completion and use of management time at an important time for the Company, the Company values its retail investor base and is therefore pleased to provide retail investors with the opportunity to participate in the Retail Offer in line with the Pre-Emption Group guidelines.

After consideration of the various options available to it, the Company believes that the separate Retail Offer, which will give retail investors the opportunity to participate in the Company's equity fundraising alongside the Placing, is in the best interest of shareholders, as well as wider stakeholders in SEGRO.

The net proceeds of the Retail Offer will allow SEGRO to pursue additional growth opportunities, including new and existing development projects and to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities which may arise, whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet, further details on which are set out in the Company's announcement regarding the Placing, released earlier today.

Details of the Retail Offer

The Retail Offer will open to investors resident and physically located in the United Kingdom following the release of this Announcement. The Retail Offer is expected to close at the same time as the Bookbuilding Process is completed and no later than 6:30 a.m. on 28 February 2024, and may close early if it is oversubscribed.

There is a minimum subscription amount of £250 per investor in the Retail Offer.

The Company reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company and PrimaryBid reserve the right to reject any application for subscription under the Retail Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

Investors who apply for Retail Shares through PrimaryBid's website or PrimaryBid's app will not be charged any fee or commission by PrimaryBid. It is vital to note that once an application for Retail Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, that application cannot be withdrawn.

Existing shareholders and new investors can access the Retail Offer through PrimaryBid's website and on PrimaryBid's app. The PrimaryBid app is available on the UK Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Investors can also participate through PrimaryBid's extensive partner network of investment platforms, retail brokers and wealth managers, subject to such partners' participation. Participating partners include:

AJ Bell;

Hargreaves Lansdown; and

interactive investor.

Applications for Retail Shares through participating partners can be made from tax efficient savings vehicles such as ISAs or SIPPs, as well as GIAs. Some partners may only accept applications from existing shareholders.

Investors wishing to apply for Retail Shares through their investment platform, retail broker or wealth manager using their ISA, SIPP or GIA should contact them for details of their terms and conditions, process and any relevant fees or charges.

It is a term of the Retail Offer that the total value of Retail Shares available for subscription at the Placing Price does not exceed €8 million equivalent. Accordingly, the Company is not required to publish (and has not published) a prospectus in connection with the Retail Offer as it falls within the exemption set out in section 86(1)(e) and 86(4) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. The Retail Offer is not being made into any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so. In particular, the Retail Offer is being made only to persons who are, and at the time the Retail Shares are subscribed for, will be outside the United States and subscribing for the Retail Shares in an "offshore transaction" as defined in, and in accordance with, Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Persons who are resident or otherwise located in the United States will not be eligible to register for participation in the offer through PrimaryBid or subscribe for Retail Shares.

The Retail Shares to be issued pursuant to the Retail Offer will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, when issued and fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the Retail Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing and the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Applications will be made for the Retail Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, to be admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc and to Euronext Paris S.A. for admission to listing and trading on Euronext in Paris, France ("Euronext Paris") (together, "Admission

Settlement for the Retail Shares and Admission is expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) 9.00 a.m. (Paris time) on 1 March 2024. The Retail Offer is conditional, among other things, upon Admission of the Placing Shares becoming effective and the placing agreement entered into between the Company, Morgan Stanley Co International plc and UBS AG London Branch not being terminated in accordance with its terms. The Retail Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed.

For further information on PrimaryBid, the Retail Offer or for a copy of the terms and conditions (including the procedure for application and payment for new Ordinary Shares) that apply to registered users of PrimaryBid in addition to the terms and conditions set out in this Announcement, visit www.PrimaryBid.com or email PrimaryBid at enquiries@primarybid.com.

Brokers wishing to offer their customers access to the Retail Offer and future PrimaryBid transactions should contact partners@primarybid.com.

It should be noted that a subscription for the Retail Shares and any investment in the Company carry a number of risks. Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. In particular, investors should consider the risk factors set out on www.PrimaryBid.com before making a decision to subscribe for Retail Shares. Nothing in this Announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the Company's ordinary shares if they are in any doubt.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

The person responsible for arranging release of this Announcement on behalf of SEGRO is Stephanie Murton.

Contacts:

For further information on the Announcement, please contact:

SEGRO plc: +44 (0) 20 7451 9048

David Sleath, Chief Executive

Soumen Das, Chief Financial Officer

Harry Stokes, Commercial Finance Director

Claire Mogford, Head of Investor Relations

PrimaryBid Limited: enquiries@primarybid.com

James Deal

Fahim Chowdhury

Media Enquiries:

Gary Gaskarth, External Communications Manager +44 (0) 20 7451 9069

Richard Sunderland, FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Eve Kirmatzis, FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000